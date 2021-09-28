Prep roundup: Catholic qualifies two golfers for Class A state tournament Staff reports Sep 28, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pocahontas County carded a score of 262 to win the Class A Region 3 golf tournament Monday at Pipestem Golf Course in Lerona.Summers County shot a 272, edging out Webster County (273) and Charleston Catholic (276) to claim the runner-up spot and stamp its ticket to next week’s state tournament in Wheeling.Catholic’s Murad Warner and Webster’s Zac Carpenter each earned individual spots in the state tournament.River View rounded out the top five with a 282, followed by James Monroe (288), Midland Trail (320), Greater Beckley Christian (334) and Mount View (352).Girls soccer Charleston Catholic 4, Oak Hill 1: The Irish got good balance with four different players scoring goals in Tuesday’s road win.Shannon Karr, Vivian Delgra, Savannah Lovejoy, and Aurelia Kirby all scored for Catholic. Samia Lynch scored the lone goal for Oak Hill.Boys soccerCharleston Catholic 4, Scott 1: Billy Ford scored two goals and Kelan Swan and Eli Coleman also had goals for the Irish in the road win on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesChins look to retirement, closing restaurant after decades in Kanawha ValleyDozens of teens, some with alcohol, crash pizza party at county commissioner's homeJustice family companies offer $300 million, half of Bluestone value to repay Swiss loansRemote approach luring people to WVPersonnel shakeup hits Administration, Insurance Commission, PEIAWVU football: WVU defense shares blame for loss to OklahomaWith strong weekend for COVID-19 booster shots, state officials call for more to be vaccinatedGazette-Mail editorial: The shifting state of the pandemic in WVWVU basketball: Mountaineers full of question marks entering start of practicePower rebranding coming Tuesday night Upcoming Events