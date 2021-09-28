The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Pocahontas County carded a score of 262 to win the Class A Region 3 golf tournament Monday at Pipestem Golf Course in Lerona.

Summers County shot a 272, edging out Webster County (273) and Charleston Catholic (276) to claim the runner-up spot and stamp its ticket to next week’s state tournament in Wheeling.

Catholic’s Murad Warner and Webster’s Zac Carpenter each earned individual spots in the state tournament.

River View rounded out the top five with a 282, followed by James Monroe (288), Midland Trail (320), Greater Beckley Christian (334) and Mount View (352).

Girls soccer

Charleston Catholic 4, Oak Hill 1: The Irish got good balance with four different players scoring goals in Tuesday’s road win.

Shannon Karr, Vivian Delgra, Savannah Lovejoy, and Aurelia Kirby all scored for Catholic. Samia Lynch scored the lone goal for Oak Hill.

Boys soccer

Charleston Catholic 4, Scott 1: Billy Ford scored two goals and Kelan Swan and Eli Coleman also had goals for the Irish in the road win on Tuesday.