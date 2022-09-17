Sully Groom scored four goals to lead the Charleston Catholic boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Princeton Saturday at Schoenbaum Stadium at Coonskin Park.
Kelan Swan, Eli Coleman and Sam Delgra also scored for the Irish, and Coleman had two assists. John Patnoe recorded two saves in goal for the shutout.
Catholic hosts Winfield next Thursday at 6 p.m.
Prep football
Clay County 30, Sissonville 14: BJ Williams had a game to remember Friday night. A junior receiver-defensive back, Williams accounted for touchdowns in four different ways as he led Clay County to a 30-14 win against visiting Sissonville.
Williams had three receptions for 56 yards, including a TD grab, carried 16 times for 123 yards and two scores, completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Brown and also returned an interception for a Panthers score. Williams, who had two picks on defense, was also charted with 11 tackles.
The victory was costly, however, for Clay (3-1), which entered the game 13th in the Class AA playoff ratings. Starting quarterback Noah Collins suffered a broken collarbone in the first half and is sidelined indefinitely. Collins has thrown for 823 yards and five TDs this season.
Collins becomes the fifth Panthers starter lost to injury so far this season. Before being injured Friday, Collins completed 6 of 9 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown. Gene Sams added 67 yards on nine carries for Clay.
For the Indians (0-4), Ethan Taylor threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jake Wiseman and freshman Blake Fisher ran for more than 100 yards.