Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sully Groom scored four goals to lead the Charleston Catholic boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Princeton Saturday at Schoenbaum Stadium at Coonskin Park.

Kelan Swan, Eli Coleman and Sam Delgra also scored for the Irish, and Coleman had two assists. John Patnoe recorded two saves in goal for the shutout.

Tags