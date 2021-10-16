Sully Groom scored three goals and had an assist Saturday as Charleston Catholic earned a 4-0 boys soccer victory against visiting Capital at Schoenbaum Stadium.
Sam Delgra tallied the other goal for Catholic and John Patnoe made eight saves in the shutout.
Poca 8, Logan 0: Jonny Garlow had four goals and an assist as the Dots ended their regular season with a 10-6-4 record. Daniel Piekarski added a goal and three assists for Poca and Jordan Garlow, Christian Perez and Jacob Farley also scored. Freshman Kaden Carroll recorded the shutout in goal.
Girls soccer
Morgantown 1, Charleston Catholic 0: Ashley Weaver scored in the second half for what proved to be the only goal of the game in the home win for the Mohigans. Keeper Katherine Skinner collected one save for the Irish.
Winfield 2, Hurricane 0: Hannah Goes scored in the first half and Sydne Alexander added a goal in the second half on a free kick as the Generals picked up a home win. Winfield keeper Kaitlyn Sayre had two saves and Hurricane’s Maddie Willis had six.
Prep football
Mount View 41, Tug Valley 6: Tony Bailey caught six passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception 80 yards for a score to lead the Golden Knights (6-1) past the Panthers. Mount View entered the game fourth in the Class A playoff ratings.
Also for Mount View, Thomas Bell carried 12 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Long completed 10 of 15 passes for 94 yards and a pair of TDs. For Tug (2-4), Elijah Fluty Fluty carried 20 times for 78 yards and hit on 5 of 12 passes for 38 yards.