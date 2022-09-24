Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston Catholic looked as if it were about to settle for its first draw of the season tied with Morgantown 1-1 with the clock running down in the second half.

Sully Groom had different ideas though as he sent a shot into the net with eight seconds left to give the Irish a 2-1 road victory over the Mohigans on Saturday.

