Charleston Catholic looked as if it were about to settle for its first draw of the season tied with Morgantown 1-1 with the clock running down in the second half.
Sully Groom had different ideas though as he sent a shot into the net with eight seconds left to give the Irish a 2-1 road victory over the Mohigans on Saturday.
William Ball scored the first goal for the Irish, who remain undefeated at 12-0-1. Sam Delgra earned assists on both goals and John Patnoe tallied four saves in goal.
Catholic will host Shady Spring on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Charleston Catholic 3, Bridgeport 0: Catholic had plenty to celebrate on senior day as the Irish girls downed Bridgeport to remain undefeated (11-0).
In the first half, Molly Messer scored Catholic’s first goal assisted by Annie Cimino. Cimino scored a goal of her own later in the first half, assisted by Mia Lough, to make it 2-0.
Lough then got in on the action in the second half as she scored Catholic’s third and final goal unassisted to put the Irish up by three.
Catholic’s next match will be on Tuesday at Sissonville at 6 p.m.
Friday’s late football
Roane County 51, Buffalo 16: Roane County had the combination of Skyler Delk and Briar Begler working again Friday night as it downed Buffalo 51-16 at home.
Delk carried 10 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns and Begler ran 11 times for 122 yards and two TDs, leading the unbeaten Raiders to a 51-16 victory against visiting Buffalo.
Jacob Greathouse threw a TD pass to Colton Paxton for Roane (5-0), which is tied for No. 2 in the Class AA playoff ratings. Paxton also had three tackles for loss among his 11 stops on defense. Begler added a pair of 2-point conversion rushes.
Buffalo (1-3) got its touchdowns on 63-yard run by Bradley Harris in the first quarter and a 44-yard run by Bryce Downey in the second quarter.