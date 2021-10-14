Prep roundup: Charleston Catholic girls soccer edges Hurricane 2-1 Staff reports Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charleston Catholic scored two goals in the first half and made them hold up in earning a 2-1 girls soccer home win over Hurricane Thursday.Claire Mullen and Anni Cimino scored the goals for Catholic and goalkeeper Katherine Skinner made two saves. Avery Hale scored the Hurricane goal and Maddy Wills also made two saves.George Washington 4, Spring Valley 0: Reese Huffman scored two goals in leading the Patriots to the shutout road win Thursday.Ava Tretheway and Angelina Musilli also scored a goal each for GW (15-1-3), Kensy Thomas recorded two assists, and Delaney Jackson had the shutout in goal.Boys soccerWinfield 10, Mingo Central 0: Rucker Smith, Sonson Stauffer and Ryan Cook had two goals each in the offensive explosion for the Generals Thursday at home.Aaron Verno, Nick Lanham, Carter Takarsh, and Austin Thornton also had goals for Winfield and Everett Miller recorded the shutout in goal. VolleyballHerbert Hoover 2, Nitro 0: Brinlee Harris and Maddie Bohan each tallied six kills as Herbert Hoover took down Nitro 2-0 (25-22, 25-22) in a tri-match Thursday at Poca.Hannah Shamblin, Ashton Henrich and Alaina Douglas each added three kills each, while Kassidy Myers added 10 assists and Kaili Casto chipped in with seven digs.Herbert Hoover 2, Poca 0: Brinlee Harris had eight kills to lead the Huskies past Poca 2-0 (25-17, 25-14).Kassidy Myers added 10 assists and Brianna Adkins donated four, while Hannah Shamblin recorded three kills and two digs.Hoover improves to 27-6-2 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goal Assist Sport Kill Shutout Brinlee Harris Soccer Dig Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events