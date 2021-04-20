Jaimelle Claytor hit a jumper in the foul lane at the buzzer Tuesday as No. 4 seed St. Albans shocked top-seeded Parkersburg South 41-40 on the road in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 boys basketball semifinals.
Claytor finished with 12 points for St. Albans (4-8), Jamison McDaniels scored a team-high 15 points, and Drew Reed also added 12 points. Cyrus Traugh tallied a game-high 18 points for Parkersburg South (9-6).
St. Albans will play at No. 3 seed Hurricane on Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.
George Washington 69, Riverside 40: Mason Pinkett scored 21 points and host George Washington led by 11 after the first quarter in cruising to a win against Riverside in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals.
Alex Yoakum added 18 points for GW (12-1). Peyton Foreman was the lone double-figure scorer with 13 points for Riverside (2-12). The Patriots host South Charleston at 7 p.m. Friday for the sectional championship.
South Charleston 82, Capital 69: DJ Johnson ruled the low post with 26 points as the balanced host Black Eagles won in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals.
Also for SC (12-4), Wayne Harris added 14 points, Bryson Smith 12, Cayden Faucett 11 and Mondrell Dean 10. For the Cougars (6-6), Anthony Hersh finished with 35 points, Kcion Welch 12 and Elijah Poore 11.
Hurricane 43, Parkersburg 37: The No. 3 seed Redskins used great defense, holding the No. 2 seed Big Reds to 15 second-half points in earning the road victory in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals.
Nas’jaih Jones scored 14 points to lead Hurricane (8-10) and Preston Dewitt added 10 points. Bryson Singer paced second seeded Parkersburg (4-8) with 14 points.
Hurricane advances to the sectional final, where it hosts St. Albans on Friday at 7 p.m.
Webster County 95, Meadow Bridge 31: The Highlanders jumped out to a 21-point lead after the first quarter in the comfortable home win in the Class A Region 3 Section 1 semifinals.
Rye Gadd led Webster County (9-6) with 19 points, followed closely behind by Caden Cutlip with 18 points, and Dakota Blankenship chipped in 10 points. Logan Hatfield had 17 points for Meadow Bridge (8-8).
The Highlanders host Greenbrier West on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the sectional final.
Girls basketball
PikeView 60, Sissonville 58: The Panthers rallied late to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left to force overtime, and survived in the extra session on the road in the Class AAA Region 3 co-final.
The Panthers trailed by 14 late in the third quarter. Hannah Perdue paced PikeView with 26 points and Anyah Brown added 21 points. Sydney Farmer led Sissonville (8-8) with 19 points and Madison McCutcheon chipped in 17 points.
The Panthers (8-4) advance to the state tournament next week. PikeView is the No. 5 overall seed and will play No. 4 Logan on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Softball
Sherman 9, Buffalo 1: Chloe Treadway pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in five innings and went 3 for 4 with a double, homer and three RBIs for the unbeaten host Tide (6-0).
Also for Sherman, Lauren Guthrie, Hailea Skeens, Bailey Lafferty and Ammie Hughes all had two hits each. For the Bison 02-3), Breigh Martin was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Baseball
Herbert Hoover 18, Poca 6: The Huskies scored nine runs in the third inning and pounded out 17 hits in rolling to the easy road win.
Nick Grayam had three hits and three RBIs for Hoover, Brayden Rollyson had three hits and Matthew Toops drove in three runs. Poca scored four runs in the fourth inning.
Monday’s softball
Sissonville 8, Poca 0: Madison Legg threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 with three walks in the road win for the Indians.
Autumn Bailey hit a home run, had two hits and three RBIs for Sissonville, Gracelyn Hill had two hits and two RBIs and Emma Meade collected a pair of hits for the Indians.
Monday’s baseball
Riverside 6, Capital 3: Tyler Perdue went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs in leading the Warriors to the home victory over the Cougars.
Alex Wilson pitched four innings of shutout relief for Riverside, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters. Chris Crowder had a triple for Capital.
Monday’s boys basketball
Tug Valley 74, Tolsia 46: Caleb May gunned in 26 points as the No. 4-ranked Panthers erased the No. 6 Rebels in a Class A sectional semifinal at Logan.
Also for Tug (11-2), Ian Reed had 14 points, Justin Hall 12, Ethan Colegrove 10 and Easton Davis 10. For Tolsia (10-5), Gavin Meadows scored 15 points and Jessie Muncy 13.