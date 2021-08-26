Prep roundup: George Washington boys down Riverside 9-0 Staff reports Aug 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Washington’s boys soccer team earned a 9-0 road win over Riverside on Thursday.Connor Stricklen Nick Ihnat, Rylan Morehead, Mackey Stone, Danny Shamma, Luke Dent and Sam Clark all scored a goal while Jack Williams scored two.Alec Ellis, Morehead, Blain Dettenger and Noah McLaughan tallied one assist and Ihnat and Dent notched two assists.Charleston Catholic 4, Lewis County 0: Kelan Swan and Sully Groom each recorded two goals and an assist as the Irish blanked visiting Lewis County.Catholic keeper John Patnoe picked up six saves en route to the shutout.Herbert Hoover 3, Sissonville 2: Trevor Rager scored twice and added an assist as Herbert Hoover picked up a road win.Levi Paxton provided a goal and an assist and keeper Gabe Deel tallied 13 saves for the Huskies (2-0). Gerihun Biram and Peyton Butcher each scored for the Indians (1-1-1).Hurricane 3, South Charleston 0: Hurricane received a goal each from Joe Acevedo, Jack Bock and Nate Kirk as the Redskins won at home. Grayson Maddox tallied one save to get the clean sheet for Hurricane. Anthony Moles made 12 stops in goal for the Black Eagles.Tuesday’s boys gameHerbert Hoover 5, Scott 2: Elliott Chandler had two goals to lead the host Huskies (1-0). Also scoring for Hoover were Quinton Teel, Bryson Beaver and Levi Paxton. Gabe Deel had 15 saves.For the Skyhawks (0-1), Jackson Asbury and Kevin Neal scored and Malachi Lacy stopped four shots.VolleyballHerbert Hoover 3, Ripley 0: The Huskies cruised to a 3-0 win over visiting Ripley, beating the Vikings in straight sets, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16.Junior outside hitter led Hoover with 13 kills on 19 attempts, while adding 10 defensive digs. Also for the Huskies, Brinlee Harris added five kills and Kaili Casto chipped in nine digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Connor Stricklen Nick Ihnat Sport Volleyball Goal Luke Dent Rylan Morehead Herbert Hoover Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events