George Washington used a last-minute goal off the foot of Molly Payne to take a 2-1 prep girls soccer win over Morgantown on Saturday at Morgantown High.
With one minute left in first half, Morgantown struck first as Gracie Brown scored on a free kick.
With nine minutes left in game as the Patriots were down a goal, Madison Rothwell scored on an assist from Deryn Doamekpor to tie the game at 1-1.
Later in the second half, with 51 seconds left in the game, Kensy Thomas sent a cross in front of the net, the ball rebounded off a defender and Payne scored on a volley to give the Patriots the game-winning goal.
Goalkeeper Shelby Tharp had four saves for the Patriots, who improved to 5-0 with the win.
Charleston Catholic 3, Philip Barbour 1: The Irish scored three goals in the first half to defeat the Colts in a rematch of last season’s Class AA-A state championship game.
Annie Cimino, Channon Karr and Molly Messer each scored a goal for the Irish. Katherine Skinner had three saves. Charleston Catholic is now 4-0 this season.
South Charleston 3, Princeton 1: Two first-half goals were all the Black Eagles needed en route to a home win over Princeton.
Renae Gonzalez scored two goals and Samantha Frye scored one. Hilary Graley and Allie Rosen each tallied an assist.
The Black Eagles are 2-2 on the season.
Riverside 2, Mingo Central 0: The Warriors blanked homestanding Mingo Central as Kendall Armstrong provided all the offense with her two goals. Alena Armstrong got an assist on one of those goals.
Goalkeeper Rachel Siders had 12 saves in the clean sheet for Riverside (2-1-1).
Boys soccer
Charleston Catholic 1, Spring Mills 0: The Irish earned the road win as Eli Coleman scored the game’s only goal. Sully Groom assisted Coleman.
Ethan Bastin played a big role in keeping Catholic (4-0) undefeated as the goalkeeper had seven saves.
Winfield 3, Spring Valley 0: Goalkeeper Everett Miller and the homestanding Generals blanked Spring Valley as Miller recorded seven saves.
Trowa Knight scored two goals and Chris Fouty scored a goal. Tyler Freeman tallied two assists. Winfield is now 2-0-1.
Friday’s boys soccer
Hurricane 8, South Charleston 0: Hurricane improved its record to 3-0-1 with a dominant road win over South Charleston. Zayden Ambros and Peyton Gum each scored two goals. Nate Kirk, Gabe Bueno, Jackson Ahebwa and Cole Jackson each scored one goal. Ambros also had three assists.
Charleston Catholic 7, Washington 3: The Irish poured it on homestanding Washington as Groom and Michael Lao both had hat tricks. William Ball also scored a goal.
Kelan Swan and Groom both had two assists while Sam Delgra tallied three assists.
Cross country
The Beckley Chick-fil-a Invitational took place on Saturday and multiple Kanawha Valley teams participated.
Out of 14 teams on the boys side, Woodrow Wilson won the meet and George Washington was runner-up. Charleston Catholic finished fourth, St. Albans was fifth and Riverside was seventh.
Individually, George Washington’s Ryan Bazzle placed second with a time of 17:51, in fourth was Skylar Hudnall from Riverside (18:16), fifth was George Washington’s Gage Fox (18:21), eighth was Noah Endres from St. Albans (18:40). Charleston Catholic’s Isaac Collins earned ninth place (18:43) and 10th was Crawford Goldman from GW (18:55).
There were 11 teams on the girls side. The winning team was Braxton County, GW finished third and Charleston Catholic was fifth.
The individual winner was Bella Boggs from Charleston Catholic with time of 20:08. In third place was Abigail Torman from St. Albans (20:34), in fifth place was Anna Fisher from Charleston Catholic (21:46), ninth was Makayla Carter from St. Albans (22:45) and 10th was Ava Mitias from GW (22:54).