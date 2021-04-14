Baylee Goins scored her 2,000th career point Wednesday evening as No. 1 seed Nitro cruised past visiting Point Pleasant 65-29 in the girls Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Goins finished with 18 points to lead the Wildcats (13-1), who took a commanding 21-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Also for Nitro, Brooklyn Bowen tallied 12 points and Taylor Maddox added 10. Brooke Warner scored 11 points to lead Point.
Nitro hosts Winfield Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional title.
George Washington 75, Riverside 38: Kalissa Lacy poured in 28 points to power the top-seeded Patriots to a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 win over fourth-seeded Riverside.
Macie Mallory added 17 points for GW (12-3), which outscored the Warriors 29-4 in the second quarter. Alanna McKenzie paced Riverside with 16 points.
George Washington hosts Capital in the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Parkersburg 64, Hurricane 43: Sierra Mason buried four 3-pointers on her way to 23 points as No. 2 seed Parkersburg took down third-seeded Hurricane in the AAAA Region 4 Section 2.
Kristen Roberts added 10 points for the Big Reds (9-8). Maggie Oduor led the Redskins with 20 points.
Parkersburg travels to top-seeded Parkersburg South Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional final.
Parkersburg South 49, St. Albans 24: Skylar Bosley’s 13 points led a balanced attack as the host Patriots advanced in AAAA Region 4 Section 2.
Hannah Wingrove added 12 points and Rylee Harner 10 for South (8-6), which hosts Parkersburg at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional finals. Jayla Seams led the Red Dragons with seven points.
Winfield 50, Ripley 39: Meghan Taylor recorded 17 points and six assists as No. 3 seed Winfield knocked off second-seeded Ripley in AAA Region 4 Section 1.
Kennedy Schilling scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Mianna Oglesby added 13 points for the Generals.
Sophia Nichols paced the Vikings with 14 points and McKennan Hall tacked on 12. Winfield travels to Nitro Friday at 7 p.m.
Logan 47, Lincoln County 38: The top-seeded Wildcats outscored Lincoln County 14-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 win.
Peyton Ilderton scored 24 points to lead Logan (9-3), which hosts St. Joseph Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the sectional final.
Avery Lucas and Kenley Kveton each tallied eight points to lead Lincoln County, which ended its season at 10-5.
Midland Trail 50, Herbert Hoover 49: No. 3 seed Midland Trail outscored the Huskies 21-7 in the final quarter to knock off the second seed in AAA Region 3 Section 2.
Emily Dickerson paced the Patriots with 17 points and Meghan Gill chipped in 15.
Taylor Ray led Hoover with 13 points, while Regan Geary added 12 and Courtney Dunbar and Caroline Woody donated 10 apiece.
Midland Trail takes on Sissonville Saturday at 7 p.m.
Sissonville advances: Sissonville advanced to the sectional finals in AAA Region 3 Section 2 when its opponent, Nicholas County, was placed in COVID-19 quarantine over the weekend.
The Indians, top seeds in the sectional, host Midland Trail at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Boys basketball
Sherman 63, River View 54: Alex Kirk netted 23 points as the Tide overwhelmed visiting River View in a regular-season game.
Dalton Rollo recorded 17 points and AJ Skeens donated 10 for Sherman (8-5). Daniel Dobbs dropped in 18 points for River View (10-6), while Caleb Kennedy scored 15 and Peyton Hale 10.
Baseball
St. Albans 21, Princeton 0: Will Campbell struck out eight in three no-hit innings to lead St. Albans past visiting Princeton in five innings.
Wes Frame hit a three-run home run, while Trenton Short smacked a two-run shot for the Red Dragons (2-0). Also for SA, Brady Williams went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Tyson Burke knocked in two runs.