Will Ellis hit a two-run home run and Grant Smith had three RBIs as George Washington churned out a 12-2 prep baseball win over Scott Friday evening in Charleston.
The Patriots cranked out 12 hits en route to the victory.
Isaac McCallister went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Isaac Hamrick went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Tyler Smith and Jaeden Anderson each knocked in a run for GW.
Alex Epling stroked an RBI double to lead the Skyhawks and Cooper Martin tallied an RBI.
Thursday’s late baseball
Ripley 5, Winfield 3: Ripley scored three runs over the fifth and sixth innings to outlast visiting Winfield.
Gage Songer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Colton Pepper went 2 for 3 with a double, and Cameron Patterson and Kadin Hall each drove in a run for the Vikings (10-14).
Peyton Stover went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Generals (13-12).