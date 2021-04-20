Mason Pinkett scored 21 points and host George Washington led by 11 after the first quarter in cruising to a 69-40 home win against Riverside in the boys Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals.
Alex Yoakum added 18 points for GW (12-1). Peyton Foreman was the lone double-figure scorer with 13 points for Riverside (2-12). The Patriots host South Charleston at 7 p.m. Friday for the sectional championship.
Monday’s softball
Sissonville 8, Poca 0: Madison Legg threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 with three walks in the road win for the Indians.
Autumn Bailey hit a home run, had two hits and three RBIs for Sissonville, Gracelyn Hill had two hits and two RBIs and Emma Meade collected a pair of hits for the Indians.
Monday’s baseball
Riverside 6, Capital 3: Tyler Perdue went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs in leading the Warriors to the home victory over the Cougars.
Alex Wilson pitched four innings of shutout relief for Riverside, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters. Chris Crowder had a triple for Capital.
Monday’s boys basketball
Tug Valley 74, Tolsia 46: Caleb May gunned in 26 points as the No. 4-ranked Panthers erased the No. 6 Rebels in a Class A sectional semifinal at Logan.
Also for Tug (11-2), Ian Reed had 14 points, Justin Hall 12, Ethan Colegrove 10 and Easton Davis 10. For Tolsia (10-5), Gavin Meadows scored 15 points and Jessie Muncy 13.