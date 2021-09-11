Visiting George Washington got goals from four different players in beating Cabell Midland 4-1 Saturday in boys soccer.
Nick Ihnat, Rylan Morehead, Noah McGlaughlan and Jack Williams scored for GW and Dawson Lunsford was in goal.
For Midland (6-2), Jaden Fleshman had the only score.
Girls soccerWinfield 3, Williamstown 1: The Generals overcame an early 1-0 deficit to win at Williamstown and hand the Yellowjackets their first loss of the season.
Josie Wood, Mia Duterte and Sydne Alexander each fired in a goal for the Generals (7-0-1), while Hannah Goes and Kate Hall each doled out an assist.
Shelby Smith tallied the lone goal for the Williamstown (4-1), scoring on a penalty kick just eight minutes into the contest.
Charleston Catholic 4, Grafton 0: Claire Mullen recorded three goals and an assist as the Irish picked up a home win.
Shannon Karr tacked on a score and Hannah Sullivan chipped in with an assist for Catholic. Keeper Catherine Skinner picked up two saves to earn the shutout.
Football
Berkeley Springs 48, Braxton County 20: Evan Thompson ran for 254 yards and three TDs as Berkeley Springs blew past the visiting Eagles.
Also for the Indians, Gavin Barkley completed 17 of 25 passes for 299 yards and four scores with one interception, Shawn Lord hauled in 10 catches for 167 yards and a TD, and Gavin Young caught three passes for 94 yards and three scores.
The Eagles found the end zone twice in the second quarter to take a 14-13 lead at halftime, but the Indians went on a 21-0 run in the third period to pull away.
Berkeley Springs piled up 577 total yards while limiting Braxton County to just 187 and forcing three turnovers.
Tyler Cox led the Eagles with 67 yards and a TD on three rushes while Andrew Pritt and Richard Leegan each ran for a score.