Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prep sports spring ph4

George Washington’s golf team cruised in a tri-match at Edgewood Country Club on Thursday, shooting a 146 to outdistance Capital’s 184 and Sherman’s 236.

Lee Willard paced the Patriots and medaled with an even-par 34. Brayden Noble led the Cougars with a 36. Jackson Cash’s 57 was low for the Tide.

Tags