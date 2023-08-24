Prep roundup: GW golf cruises at Edgewood HD Media Aug 24, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Washington’s golf team cruised in a tri-match at Edgewood Country Club on Thursday, shooting a 146 to outdistance Capital’s 184 and Sherman’s 236.Lee Willard paced the Patriots and medaled with an even-par 34. Brayden Noble led the Cougars with a 36. Jackson Cash’s 57 was low for the Tide.WINFIELD WINS: Winfield’s golf team carded a collective 155 on Thursday to best Fairland by 17 shots at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West Virginia.Andrew Johnson and Preston Keiffer each shot 1-over-par 37s to pace the Generals. The Dragons’ Jeremiah Fizer medaled with a 2-under 34.Girls soccerHERBERT HOOVER 6, SISSONVILLE 0: The Visiting Huskies got four goals from Reese Huffman to improve to 3-0 on Thursday.Jenna Brown and Aubrie Abbott each added a tally. Allison Casto and Alyssa Strickland chipped in an assist apiece.Payshence Lyons made five saves in ensuring her second shutout of the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Politics Golf The Economy Arithmetic Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events