George Washington High School hosted a volleyball quad match on Tuesday and defeated South Charleston (25-14, 25-12), Woodrow Wilson (17-25, 25-22, 25-22) and St. Albans (25-11, 25-13).
Faith Smith scored 36 points with 28 kills, five aces and three solo blocks. Molly Grimm produced 31.5 scores with 26 kills, four aces and 1.5 blocking points. Ella Hall set 74 assists and dug 27 balls and contributed four aces. Sara Triplett dug 27 balls and contributed four aces.
Woodrow Wilson went 2-1 with wins over St. Albans (25-10, 22-13) and South Charleston (25-15, 25-9). South Charleston was 1-3 with a win over St. Albans (23-25, 25-22, 26-24).
Tuesday boys soccer
Charleston Catholic 9, Mingo Central 0: Kelan Swan scored three goals and added an assist in the easy home win for the Irish.
Billy Ford tallied two goals and two assists for Catholic, and Sully Groom, Michael Lao, Eli Coleman, and Nick Giatras all had a goal each. Ethan Bastin had the shutout in goal.
Herbert Hoover 2, Braxton County 0: Trevor Rager and Quinton Teel both scored goals in leading the Huskies to the road win.
Gabe Deel recorded four saves to earn his fourth shutout of the season for Hoover (11-2-2) and Levi Paxton added an assist. Braxton County is now 6-5-1.
Poca 3, Cross Lanes Christian 0: Jacob Farley had two goals Jonny Garlow had an assist and a goal as Poca (7-5-3) won at home. Joe Starcher got his fifth shutout for the Dots.
Tuesday girls soccer
Charleston Catholic 3, Ripley 0: Annie Cimino tallied a pair of goals and Katherine Skinner earned the shutout in goal in the home win for the Irish.
Shannon Karr added the other goal for Catholic, and also recorded an assist.
George Washington 9, Greenbrier East 0: Deryn Doamekpor scored three goals with Ava Tretheway and Reagan Bromiley adding two each in the easy home win for the Patriots.
Linsey Hackney and Millia Collias also scored goals for GW (13-1-2). Madison Adkins earned the shutout in goal for the Patriots.