George Washington beat both Philip Barbour (25-10, 25-11) and Herbert Hoover (25-19, 25-21) in a volleyball tri-match Thursday in South Hills.

Molly Grimm led the Patriots with 20 points on 16 kills and two aces, while Faith Smith chipped in 18 points on 14 kills and Delaney Brasselle added 16 points on 14 kills.

Also for GW, Ella Hall donated 49 assists and seven digs.

Philip Barbour finished 1-1 on the evening, rebounding to take down Hoover 25-6 and 25-14. The Colts’ Alyssa Hall had 11 kills and 11 digs and Madison Weese doled out 17 assists.

Sydney Shamblin led the Huskies, finishing with eight kills. Hoover’s Kassidy Myers chipped in 23 assists and Kaili Casto added 17 digs.

Boys soccer

Herbert Hoover 5, Sissonville 1: Brayden VanKirk scored three goals in leading the Huskies to the home win over the rival Indians Thursday night.

Bryson Beaver added a goal and two assists for Hoover (12-2-2) and Trevor Rager scored a goal and had an assist.

Gabe Deel collected 14 saves for the Huskies. Matthew Ferrell scored the lone goal for Sissonville.

