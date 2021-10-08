Prep roundup: GW volleyball picks up two wins Staff reports Oct 8, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Washington beat both Philip Barbour (25-10, 25-11) and Herbert Hoover (25-19, 25-21) in a volleyball tri-match Thursday in South Hills.Molly Grimm led the Patriots with 20 points on 16 kills and two aces, while Faith Smith chipped in 18 points on 14 kills and Delaney Brasselle added 16 points on 14 kills.Also for GW, Ella Hall donated 49 assists and seven digs.Philip Barbour finished 1-1 on the evening, rebounding to take down Hoover 25-6 and 25-14. The Colts’ Alyssa Hall had 11 kills and 11 digs and Madison Weese doled out 17 assists.Sydney Shamblin led the Huskies, finishing with eight kills. Hoover’s Kassidy Myers chipped in 23 assists and Kaili Casto added 17 digs. Boys soccerHerbert Hoover 5, Sissonville 1: Brayden VanKirk scored three goals in leading the Huskies to the home win over the rival Indians Thursday night.Bryson Beaver added a goal and two assists for Hoover (12-2-2) and Trevor Rager scored a goal and had an assist.Gabe Deel collected 14 saves for the Huskies. Matthew Ferrell scored the lone goal for Sissonville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Herbert Hoover Volleyball Sport Goal Philip Barbour Dig George Washington Trending Now Articles ArticlesTwo women crowned 'homecoming royalty' after WVU does away with 'king' and 'queen' titles"Amy, baby, listen": Justice lambastes Charleston, Goodwin over special session requestPacked with Justice appointees, EBA board fires Public Broadcasting executive directorGazette-Mail editorial: New Town Center owner's message hardly reassuringMcGinley's family files wrongful death lawsuit against AEP, auto auction companiesWVU football: Mountaineer QB Doege tackles criticism head-onCharleston mall owner 'fixing to kick out' some tenantsYard sale, beer festival put spotlight on Charleston's East End SaturdayBaker, Boettner: Manchin may want to stop diggingGov. Justice trapped in malfunctioning elevator Thursday Upcoming Events