Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Will Bright hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift host Herbert Hoover to the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 title with a 6-4 home win over Braxton County on Monday.

The Huskies advance to take on Robert C. Byrd in the Class AA Region 2 tournament.

Landon Bounds hit an RBI triple and Cole Clendenin doubled in a run for Hoover.

Tyler Baldwin went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead Braxton.

Tags