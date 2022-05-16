Prep roundup: Herbert Hoover baseball team tops Braxton County 6-4 to win section Staff report May 16, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Will Bright hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift host Herbert Hoover to the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 title with a 6-4 home win over Braxton County on Monday.The Huskies advance to take on Robert C. Byrd in the Class AA Region 2 tournament.Landon Bounds hit an RBI triple and Cole Clendenin doubled in a run for Hoover.Tyler Baldwin went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead Braxton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesCommission OKs PILOT for senior housing projectPrep baseball: Sissonville downs Winfield 5-1 to win section'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo coming to CharlestonEnvironmental groups threaten to sue Justice coal company for alleged failure to clean up Virginia mine sitesFormer opioid sales manager: WV was 'non-viable territory'18th annual Live on the Levee lineup announcedWVU football: Mountaineers sign tranfser linebackerPrep track: Lacking facilities, Buffalo gets creativeMarshall football: Ulmer lands contract after Buffalo Bills tryoutPrep softball: Winfield downs Scott 4-2 in regional opener