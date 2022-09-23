Prep roundup: Hoover, Bowen win Kanawha County golf titles Staff report Sep 23, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Max Bowen carded a 2-under-par 34 to lead Herbert Hoover to the Kanawha County prep golf championship Friday at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.Bowen, who also earned Player of the Year honors, helped the Huskies post a team score of 115, edging St. Albans (116) and George Washington (117).Charleston Catholic and Nitro each finished with a 129 to tie for fourth place and Riverside (163) and Sissonville (169) rounded out the scoring.Individually, SA’s Kaleb Smith (35) and Jayce Feazelle (36) earned all-tournament honors, along with GW’s Austin Willard (38) and Lee Willard (39) and Catholic’s Will Gruse (39).Austin Brooks fired in a 41 to lead Nitro and Baylen Herdman shot a 47 to guide Sissonville. Riverside’s Will Wentz and Capital’s Evan Wilson both carded a 50. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Max Bowen Catholic Sport Golf Nitro Riverside Will Wentz Austin Brooks Evan Wilson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.