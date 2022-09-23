Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Max Bowen carded a 2-under-par 34 to lead Herbert Hoover to the Kanawha County prep golf championship Friday at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.

Bowen, who also earned Player of the Year honors, helped the Huskies post a team score of 115, edging St. Albans (116) and George Washington (117).

