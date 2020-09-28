Herbert Hoover No. 4 player Max Bowen fired a team-best round of 77 as the Huskies shot a combined 245 to finish second in the Class AA Region 3 tournament on Monday at Grandview Country Club in Beaver, earning with it what is believed to be the program’s first team bid into the state tournament since 2007.
Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan shot a 73, representing the low round of the day as the Tigers finished at 239 to win the regional championship. Duncan was the Class AA medalist at the state tournament last year.
In regional play, the top two teams in each region advance to the state tournament as do the two highest finishers from nonqualifying teams. Those two spots in Class AA region 3 went to Kerri Ann Cook of Westside, who shot 78, and Wyoming East’s Logan Miller (80).
The state tournament is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 6-7 at the Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
Bryson Beaver (83), Sam Phillips (85) and Sawyer Osbourn (86) rounded out a solid day for the Huskies with the top three scores from each school comprising the team total.
CLASS AA REGION 4: A round of 75 served as the low round of the day for Jackson Woodburn and it also propelled Winfield to a total score of 260 and the Class AA Region 4 championship at Riverside Golf Club in Mason.
Andrew Johnson backed Woodburn up with an 85 with Brian Dailey shooting 100 to round out the team score for the Generals. Brennen Sang fired an 84 to lead the way for Point Pleasant.
Wayne’s Cole Kiley (76) and Chapmanville’s Hayden Farley (88) earned the region’s two individual qualifying spots.
CLASS AAA REGION 4: Parkersburg South edged Cabell Midland in a playoff to win the Class AAA Region 4 tournament held at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood. Both the Knights and Patriots finished with team totals of 240, enough to edge Parkersburg by two strokes. Hurricane finished with a total of 298 to finish fifth out of the six teams.
Ripley seniors Davis Haynes (76) and Andrew Manley (77) earned the region’s two individual qualifying spots.
CLASS A REGION 3: Pocahontas County and Webster County locked up the two team qualifying spots at Pipestem Resort State Park.
David Gibb (84) led the way for the Warriors with Hadden Mick following with an 87.
Charleston Catholic finished fifth at 303, but Evan Sayre shot an 82, tying Midland Trail’s Indy Eades for medalist honors as the two locked up individual qualifying berths.