The Hurricane boys soccer team finished up a busy first week with a 2-2 tie against Woodrow Wilson Saturday.
The Redskins (2-0-1) got goals from Joe Acevedo and Brandon Redden. Mohammed Hamo and Carson Eckley scored for Woodrow (1-0-1).
Lance Howland had seven saves for the Flying Eagles while Hurricane’s Grayson Maddox registered six.
Winfield 5, Mingo Central 0: Jack Clark had two goals while Bradley Duncan, Caleb Hawks and Braxton Vanscoy added one apiece for the Generals. Nick Lanham had three saves in goal for Winfield.
Football
Greenbrier West 34, Summers County 6: Kaiden Pack rushed for 83 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, and passed for 106 yards, including a 55-yard TD toss to Kadin Parker, as the Cavaliers won their opener Friday night.
Noah Brown had 18 careers for 120 yards and a touchdown for Greenbrier West. The Cavaliers outgained Summers County 362-94.