It’s still no games and no practice for Kanawha and Putnam county sports teams this week, as they remained in the red Saturday evening in the Department of Education’s weekly School Alert System Map, which determines the COVID-19 risk status in each of the state’s counties and school activities for the following week. Fayette and Mingo were also in red.
Red, which denotes the highest risk level on the map, is where Kanawha found itself starting last Wednesday and Putnam the following day. Prior to that, the athletic teams in those counties were in orange and able to practice on a limited basis, but when they turned red, their practices were halted. There have also been few actual games in those counties this season.
Three of Putnam’s four football teams got in one game during the weekend of Sept. 4-5, while Kanawha’s eight football teams have yet to play a single game.
In the Department of Health and Human Services’ County Alert Map, which is updated daily, Kanawha and Putnam were both orange on Saturday morning, but that map has a different cutoff time for its data than the WVDE weekly map. The DHHR map does not regulate in-person classes and school activities, but had Kanawha and Putnam been orange in the WVDE map, they could at least hold practices. If they drop below red in the daily map, they could be able to resume workouts.
Cabell County improved to green on the weekly WVDE map, which is the lowest risk level. Wayne County is yellow, which also allows for in-person classes, as well as practices and games for sports teams.
Three counties were lodged in the gold category in the weekly map, which means they can practice and play games, but only games against teams within their county or with other gold counties. Those are Ohio, Logan and Wyoming. Logan, however, voted on Thursday to remain on a remote learning schedule until further notice, which negates any extracurriculars. Another Logan Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and the matter could be discussed.
Prep football
Greenbrier West 40, Pendleton County 20: Cole McClung ran for three touchdowns and Noah Brown rushed 22 times for 106 yards and one score Friday to pace Greenbrier West to a victory against visiting Pendleton County (1-2).
Quarterback Kaiden Pack threw for one TD and ran for one for the Cavaliers (3-0). For the Wildcats, Isaiah Gardner threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores going to Braden McClanahan (six catches, 98 yards).
Clay County 38, Hedgesville 3: Grant Krajeski threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns Friday to pace unbeaten Clay County to a 38-3 victory over visiting Hedgesville. Krajeski, who completed 24 of 37 attempts, also ran five times for 30 yards and one TD.
Also for the Panthers (3-0), Elijah Payton ran 21 times for 124 yards and one touchdown and a 2-point conversion and Caleb Atha had 10 catches for 85 yards. Clay’s defense gave up 91 total yards to the Class AAA Eagles and sacked the quarterback nine times.