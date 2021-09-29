Hurricane qualified its team for the state golf tournament for the first time in 12 years Monday during the Class AAA Region 4 tournament at the par-72 Greenhills Country Club course in Ravenswood.
The Redskins finished second to Cabell Midland in the team standings, with the Knights shooting a total of 227 and Hurricane 243. The top two teams in each of the state's four regionals qualify for the Oct. 5-6 state tournament in Wheeling at the Oglebay Resort's Speidel Course.
Parkersburg finished third at 255, followed by Huntington (260) and Parkersburg South (268).
Midland's Cameron Jarvis shot 2-under-par 70 to earn medalist honors, and was backed by teammates Jack Michael (78), Taylor Sargent (79) and Matthew Carney (87). Hurricane's golfers included Savannah Hawkins (75), Nash Vincent (83), Tanner Sutphin (83) and Isac Lowe (89). The school's total includes the top three scorers on each team.
The two individuals not competing for a qualifying team also earned a spot in the state tournament -- Parker Vannoy of Parkersburg South (79) and Molly McLean of Parkersburg (81).
Tuesday boys soccer
Herbert Hoover 6, Winfield 1: Bryson Beaver scored three goals and Levi Paxton tallied a goal and three assists in the Huskies' road win.
Trevor Rager added a goal and an assist for Hoover (8-2-2), Elliott Chandler also scored a goal and Gabe Deel made five saves. Tyler Freeman scored the goal for Winfield (5-5-3).