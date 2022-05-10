Carter Jones and Wyatt Lacy each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as No. 3 seed Nitro knocked off second-seeded Winfield 9-2 in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 baseball tournament Tuesday in Winfield.
Nitro takes on Sissonville Wednesday at 6 p.m., while Winfield hosts No. 5 Poca.
Bryce Wolford went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kyle Gill drove in a run on two hits for the Wildcats. Nitro starter Hagen Summers allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six against one walk in a complete game.
Brett Bumgarner went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Generals (18-10) and Brycen Brown had an RBI.
Charleston Catholic 16, Pocahontas County 2: The Irish pounded out 11 hits as they put away Pocahontas County in five innings in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
Catholic, the No. 1 seed, hosts second-seeded Greenbrier West Wednesday while the fourth-seeded Warriors host No. 6 seed Webster County. Both games are slated for 5 p.m.
Michael Ferrell went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, Joseph Brammer hit a three-run triple and Jonah DiCocco tripled in two runs for the Irish (12-16). Catholic starter Gannon Morris tallied eight strikeouts and helped his cause by driving in two runs.
CJ Long had an RBI for Pocahontas.
Sissonville 9, Point Pleasant 2: Isaiah Ramsey went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the homestanding Indians won in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Sissonville travels to Nitro at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Point Pleasant plays the Poca-Winfield winner on Thursday.
Colton Carpenter drove in two runs, Collin Cottrell went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Brayden Perdue and Jacob Coleman each knocked in a run for the Indians.
Casey Killingsworth went 2 for 3 to lead Point Pleasant.
Hurricane 11, Parkersburg 1: Brogan Brown went 2 for 3 with four RBIs as No. 1 seed Hurricane opened the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament with a home win.
Quarrier Phillips went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Luka Moore went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI and Bryson Rigney went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Redskins (25-4).
Drew Woofter drove in the lone run for the Big Reds and Carter King doubled.
Hurricane hosts second-seeded Ripley Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Parkersburg, the No. 4 seed, travels to third-seeded Parkersburg South.
Ripley 6, Parkersburg South 5: Colton Pepper stroked a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth to lift host Ripley over Parkersburg South in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
The No. 2 seed Vikings travel to top-seeded Hurricane Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., while third-seeded South hosts rival and No. 4 seed Parkersburg.
William Haynes drove in a run, while Cade Goode doubled and Isaiah Casto went 2 for 2 for Ripley.
Bentley Kinzer went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Ty Davis went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Cayden Mackey and Ian Perry each drove in a run to lead the Patriots.
Logan 11, Wayne 1: Logan piled up five runs in the bottom of the second to take down visiting Wayne in five innings in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Jake Ramey went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Corbin Bostic hit a two-run triple, Dawson Maynard doubled in two runs, and Ryan Roberts had two RBIs for the Wildcats (20-6).
Logan hosts Scott Thursday.
Lacrosse
George Washington 7, Wheeling Park 6, 2 OT: Henry Long scored on an assist from Devlin Daugherty in the second sudden-death overtime period to give George Washington a win in the boys lacrosse state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday in Wheeling.
GW (7-6) was facing elimination, trailing 6-3 in the fourth quarter when Daugherty scored twice to cut the deficit to 6-5. Then Daugherty scored again to tie the game with four seconds remaining on an assist from Drew Allen.
Daugherty led the Patriots with four goals and one assist and Allen had two goals and an assist. Grant Parshall led Park with three goals.
GW moves on to the semifinals against Wheeling Central this Saturday in Wheeling. The Patriots defeated Wheeling Central 9-7 during the regular season.
The championship game is scheduled for May 21 at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins.