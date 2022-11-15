Prep roundup: Nitro girls basketball player Taylor Maddox signs to play at West Virginia State Staff report Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Tuesday, Nitro girls basketball's senior guard Taylor Maddox signed her national letter of intent Tuesday to play at West Virginia State University starting next school year.Maddox has scored 739 career points with the Wildcats, playing in 97 games over three seasons. During her junior season, Maddox scored a career-high 306 points in 24 games, draining 38 3-pointers.Maddox and the Wildcats start their 2022-2023 regular season with a 4 p.m. home matchup against Robert C. Byrd on Dec. 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesRep. Alex Mooney announces run for SenateLyons departure not a snap decision for WVUThrasher Group to consolidate Charleston operations at NorthgateLyons could be owed close to $4 million by WVULawmakers frustrated with DHHR review; Justice blames politics while sharing no specifics for new plan's implementationRespect bigger than rivalry: App State gesture paid tribute to MU tragedyOne taken to hospital after vehicle runs red light in CharlestonWV lawmakers hear arguments to expand use of off-road vehicles, electric bicyclesShane Lyons out as WVU's AD; Alsop named to interim postDirty Birds announce GoMart Ballpark will be new name of home field