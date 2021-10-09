Jacob Farley and Jordan Garlow both had two goals Saturday in leading homestanding Poca to a 4-1 boys soccer win against Lincoln County.
Garlow also had two assists, as did Hayden Casto for Poca (9-5-3). Derrick Roberts scored the lone goal for Lincoln County.
Herbert Hoover 10, Chapmanville 1: Bryson Beaver scored three goals and added an assist in the comfortable home win for the Huskies.
Elliott Chandler and Quinton Teel each tallied two goals for Hoover (13-2-2) and Trever Rager, Jaylen Chandler and Elijah Saunders added scores. Bryson Atkins had the lone Chapmanville goal.
Winfield 1, Hurricane 1: Everett Miller collected 14 saves for the Generals as the Putnam County rivals settled for the draw.
Austin Thornton scored the Winfield goal off an assist from Rucker Smith. Joe Acevado tallied the goal for Hurricane.
Charleston Catholic 5, Fairmont Senior 4: Kelan Swan had three assists and a goal in the Irish win on the road. Sully Groom, Alex Anton, Michael Lao and Sam Delgra also scored goals for Catholic.
Girls soccer
Charleston Catholic 2, Fairmont Senior 0: After a scoreless first half, Annie Cimino and Jill Uy tallied second half goals in the road win for the Irish.
Katherine Skinner made one save in the shutout for Catholic. Rebecca Cox collected eight saves for Fairmont Senior.
Football
Hurricane 34, Lincoln County 6: Ismael Borrero threw for 288 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hager, and Cam Carney intercepted two passes Friday night to spark the visiting Redskins to victory. The two teams entered the game with 3-3 records and were tied for 15th in the Class AAA playoff ratings. They hadn’t met since 2008.
Also for Hurricane, linebacker Brogan Brown had 18 tackles, two for lost yardage, and ran 14 yards for a touchdown. Garrett Scantlin added two sacks as the Skins recorded 11 tackles for lost yardage. The Panthers were limited to 155 total yards.
“We had some good things happen, and we did what we had to do,’’ said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. “They made a lot of things difficult for us, and they played us as hard as anybody has played us this year. This is not the Lincoln County of 15 years ago. You can tell those kids have bought into the system they’re teaching there.’’