Poca remained the unanimous choice atop The Associated Press Class AA boys basketball poll, earning all 10 first-place votes in the division.
Trailing Poca were St. Marys (11-0), Bluefield (7-2), Williamstown (8-2) and Ravenswood. Charleston Catholic (2-6) is ranked 9th.
Morgantown (9-3) remains atop Class AAAA boys with a 7-3 record, followed by Jefferson (8-0), Parkersburg South (10-1) and three Kanawha Valley schools — No. 4 South Charleston (8-2), No. 5 George Washington 7-3) and No. 6 Capital (5-2).
Unbeaten Logan (9-0) remains No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by Shady Spring (8-1), Fairmont Senior (8-0), Wheeling Central (10-1) and Winfield (8-4). Herbert Hoover (7-5) checks in at No. 7.
In Class A, Greater Beckley Christian (8-1) got all 10 first place votes.
Girls polls
The leaders in all four classifications remain the same as a week ago, with each the unanimous choice among the voters.
Defending state champion Huntington (9-0) holds the No. 1 spot in Class AAAA, followed by Morgantown (12-2), Cabell Midland (8-3), Wheeling Park (13-2) and Greenbrier East (8-1). Capital (7-4) is No. 7 and George Washington (3-7) is at No. 10.
Class AAA belongs to Fairmont Senior (12-0), followed by North Marion (9-1), Wayne (10-2), Logan (11-2) and Nitro (9-2).
Parkersburg Catholic (8-0) holds sway in AA, followed by Petersburg (11-1), Wyoming East (6-2), Frankfort (9-3) and St. Marys (7-4), with Charleston Catholic (6-4) at No. 7.
In Class A, Gilmer County (12-0) is No. 1, trailed by Cameron (11-2), Tolsia (11-1), Tucker County (10-4) and Clay-Battelle (5-3).
UMPIRES SCHOOL: The Kanawha Valley Baseball Umpires Association will conduct rookie school beginning Thursday at West Virginia State University.
Upon completion of the program, umpires will be certified on both the middle and high school levels in West Virginia. For more information, contact Ben Smith at 304-542-0806.