Hannah Rahin led all scorers with 13 points as No. 1 seed Charleston Catholic claimed the girls Class AA Region 4 Section 1 title with a 58-26 victory against Buffalo.
Annie Cimino added 12 points and Claire Mullen and Sydney Bolles each tacked on 10 for the homestanding Irish (8-4), who jumped out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter.
Both teams advance to regional play next week.
Parkersburg 67, Parkersburg South 49: Sierra Mason pumped in 25 points to power Parkersburg past top-seeded South to claim the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 title. Brilynn Lawrence and Hayley McCale each tacked on 13 points for the Big Reds. Hannah Wingrove scored 15 points to pace the Patriots and Skylar Bosley fired in 14.
Parkersburg hosts Cabell Midland in the Region 4 co-final Wednesday at 7 p.m. South heads to Huntington in the other co-final.
Logan 51, St. Joseph 43: Peyton Ilderton poured in 20 points as Logan took down visiting St. Joseph to win the Class AAA Region 4 section 2 championship. Jill Tothe chipped in 12 points for the Wildcats (10-3), who outscored the Irish 17-7 in the fourth quarter to get the win. Amya Damon led St. Joseph (10-3) with 13 points.
Mingo Central 54, Chapmanville 42: Top-seeded Mingo Central used a 15-5 run in the fourth quarter to close out Chapmanville in the AA Region 3 Section 2. Jenna Wagoner led the Miners with 21 points, while Scarlet Thomason and Madisyn Curry each netted 14. Hollie Blair paced the Tigers with 16 points.
Mingo Central hosts Summers County in the regional co-final Thursday, while Chapmanville travels to Wyoming East in the other co-final.
Boys basketball
Riverside 65, Hurricane 61: Braydin Ward tossed in 22 points and Warriors (2-11) survived a late Hurricane surge to pick up a home win.
Trailing 53-27 heading into the fourth quarter, the Redskins outscored Riverside 34-12 in the final period, but came up short.
Peyton Foreman netted 19 points for the Warriors and Josh Arthur added 11. Dillion Tingler led Hurricane with 26 points and Ross Musick fired in 14.
Buffalo 70, Roane County 59: Noah Thompson tossed in 20 points and Ian Thompson tacked on 19 as Buffalo won at home. Alec Hanshaw added 15 points for the Bison (8-8). Brayden Miller poured in a game-high 35 points to lead the Raiders (7-11).
Baseball
Herbert Hoover 11, Roane County 0: Will Bright struck out eight en route to a no-hitter as host Herbert Hoover blanked Roane County in five innings. Ryan Elkins went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Huskies, and Brayden Rollyson and Cole Clendenin each knocked in a run.
Charleston Catholic 14, Wheeling Central 4: Evan Sayre went the distance with a six-inning five-hitter and the victorious host Irish got three hits each from Thomas Rennie and Izak Young. Gage Tawney and Liam McGinley added two hits each for Catholic (1-1). For the Maroon Knights, Jordan Waterhouse and Nick Tsoras had two hits apiece.
Winfield 2, Wayne 1: Winfield plated a run in the top of the eighth to outlast host Wayne in eight innings. Winfield starter Brett Bumgarner was solid, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out five in five innings, while Brycen Brown and Peyton Stover combined to allow just two hits and strike out four in three innings of relief. Stover and Dylan Kuhl each tallied a hit for the Generals.
Softball
Riverside 12, Woodrow Wilson 4: Emma Pauley went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as Riverside rolled to a home win.
Hannah Slack went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, and Macy White, Alanna McKenzie, Mia Hastings and Haley Myers each drove in a run for the Warriors (2-0). Taylor Midland went 2 for 3 with a two RBIs and Alex Smith drove in a run for the Flying Eagles (0-5).
Capital 6, Cross Lanes Christian 3: Madison Sedosky struck out 10 and Alaina Wilson went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as Capital picked up a home win. Nadia Davis went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Maggie Rose went 2 for 4 with a triple for the Cougars.
Thursday’s baseball
Capital 5, Charleston Catholic 4: Capital trailed by two runs going into the top of the seventh inning Thursday, but scored three times, rallying for a 5-4 prep baseball win against Charleston Catholic at Shawnee Park. Owen Moore and Chris Crowder had two RBIs for debuting Capital, with Cameron Kirsch and Johnny Kirkpatrick both collecting two hits. Michael Ferrell had a double and drove in two runs for Catholic (0-1).
South Charleston 6, Clay County 5: Lloyd Akers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in leading the Black Eagles to the home win. Andrew Adkins and Lucas Sizemore had two hits each for Clay County.
Thursday’s softball
Herbert Hoover 4, Nitro 2: The Huskies scored three runs in the first inning en route to the home win. Sydney Shamblin and Cortney Fizer had a pair of hits for Hoover (2-0) and Abby Hanson drove in two runs. Lena Elkins provided the offense for Nitro (0-2) with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Cabell Midland 13, Hurricane 4: The Knights scored the game’s final 12 runs and Rielly Lucas hit two home runs in the home victory. Lucas also went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for Midland (3-0) and Jenna Dorsey was 2 for 3 with a homer and drove in three runs. Elise Pye had two RBIs for Hurricane (0-2).
Thursday’s boys basketball
Ripley 66, Sissonville 54: The Vikings only led by one going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Indians by 11 in the frame to pull away for the home win. Luke Johnson poured in 25 points for Ripley and Cade Goode added 11 points. Dylan Griffith scored a game-high 30 points for Sissonville and Elijah Thompson chipped in 12 points.
Lincoln County 49, Buffalo 46: John Blankenship and Jayse Tully scored 19 points apiece for the Panthers (11-6) in edging the Bison in the home win. Jackson England was the lone double-figure scorer with 12 points for Buffalo (7-8).
Tolsia 63, Spring Valley 60: Jesse Muncy hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Rebels to the thrilling road victory. Muncy finished with 14 points and the game-winner for Tolsia, Austin Salmons scored 16 points and Robert Cantrell added 15 points. Corbin Page tallied a game-high 21 points for Spring Valley and Ty Smith chipped in 12 points.
Thursday’s girls basketball
Huntington 60, Cabell Midland 47: In a battle of the top two teams in Class AAAA, the second-ranked Highlanders led most of the way over top-ranked Knights in the Region 4 Section 1 tournament final. Ravyn Goodson had a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for Huntington (12-1) and Imani Hickman also had a double-double (10 points, 12 boards). Jazmyn Wheeler led Midland (11-3) with nine points and 11 rebounds. Both teams advance to the region co-final tournament next week.
Webster County 70, Richwood 30: Sophomore Sydney Baird poured in 28 points and went over 1,000 career points for the top-seeded Highlanders in the home win in Class A Region 3 Section 2. Holly Perrine added 12 points for Webster (13-2). Mikhaela McKinney led No. 2 seed Richwood with eight points. Both teams advance to the regional co-final tournament next week.
Ravenswood 53, Roane County 47: Annie Hunt scored 16 points to lead three double-figure scorers for the top-seeded Red Devils in the home win in Class AA Region 4 Section 2.
Hadleigh McGoskey and Emily Wratchford both had 12 points each also for Ravenswood (7-7). Faith Mason led No. 2 seed Roane (8-8) with 12 points.
Both teams advance to the region co-final tournament next week.