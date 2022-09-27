Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Leila Jemerison and Renae Gonzalez each scored three goals for the South Charleston girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over St. Albans Tuesday.

Zoey Westfall also scored for the Black Eagles and Jasmine Mata had three assists. Madison Adkins had three saves in goal for the shutout.

