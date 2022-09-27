Leila Jemerison and Renae Gonzalez each scored three goals for the South Charleston girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over St. Albans Tuesday.
Zoey Westfall also scored for the Black Eagles and Jasmine Mata had three assists. Madison Adkins had three saves in goal for the shutout.
Tuesday’s boys soccer
Sissonville 5, Logan 0: Ryan Simpson scored three goals, giving him a team-high 16 for the season, to lead Sissonville (7-6-1) past Logan (3-8-2). Matt Ferrell added two goals and two assists for the Indians, and Aidan Landgrebe had four saves in goal for the shutout.
Winfield 2, Herbert Hoover 1: Tyler Freeman scored an unassisted goal and Landon Carey scored an assist from Carson Schoen for Winfield, which got three saves from keeper Everett Miller.
Golf
WINFIELD WINS REGIONAL: Jackson Woodburn and Andrew Johnson each carded a 73 to help Winfield claim the Class AA Region 4 golf title Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course in Mason.
The Generals posted a team score of 220, besting second-place Point Pleasant (256) by 36 strokes, to punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament at Oglebay Golf Course in Wheeling.
Also for Winfield, Stephan McDavid shot a 74 and Preston Keiffer carded an 82.
Point, led by Brennen Sang’s 79, edged Wayne (256) in a two-hole playoff to earn the other team qualifying spot. The top three finishers from each school count toward the team score.
The Pioneers’ Alyson Wellman and Issac Meddings each shot an 84 to qualify for the state tournament as individual players.
Austin Brooks posted an 85 to lead Nitro (271), followed by Chapmanville (289) and Sissonville (378).