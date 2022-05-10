Carter Jones and Wyatt Lacy each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as No. 3 seed Nitro knocked off second-seeded Winfield 9-2 in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament baseball tournament Tuesday in Winfield.
Nitro takes on the Poca-Sissonville winner Wednesday at 6 p.m., while Winfield hosts No. 5 Point Pleasant.
Bryce Wolford went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kyle Gill drove in a run on two hits for the Wildcats. Nitro starter Hagen Summers allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six against one walk in a complete game.
Brett Bumgarner went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Generals (18-10) and Brycen Brown had an RBI.
Charleston Catholic 16, Pocahontas County 2: The Irish pounded out 11 hits as they put away Pocahontas County in five innings in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
Catholic, the No. 1 seed, hosts second-seeded Greenbrier West, while the fourth-seeded Warriors host No. 6 seed Webster County. Both games are slated for 5 p.m.
Michael Ferrell went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, and three RBIs, Joseph Brammer hit a three-run triple, and Jonah DiCocco triped in two runs for the Irish (12-16). Catholic starter Gannon Morris tallied eight strikeouts and helped his cause by driving in two runs.
CJ Long had an RBI to lead Pocahontas.
Logan 11, Wayne 1: Logan piled up five runs in the bottom of the second to take down visiting Wayne in five innings in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Jake Ramey went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Corbin Bostic hit a two-run triple, Dawson Maynard doubled in two runs, and Ryan Roberts had two RBIs for the Wildcats (20-6).
Logan hosts Scott Thursday.
Softball
South Charleston plated a run in the bottom of the seventh as the Black Eagles edged George Washington 2-1 in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 softball tournament Tuesday in South Charleston.
South Charleston, the No. 2 seed, travels to top-seeded St. Albans Wednesday at 6 p.m. George Washington is eliminated.
Hallie Dinklocker smacked an RBI double and Caraline Dunn also drove in a run for the Black Eagles (17-8). SC starter Hope Sizemore tossed six innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven against one walk. Reliever Alexia Scarberry entered in the seventh to get the win.
Passion Holley belted a solo home run for the Patriots and Addison Armstrong singled.
Lacrosse
George Washington 7, Wheeling Park 6, 2 OT: Henry Long scored on an assist from Devlin Daugherty in the second sudden-death overtime period to give George Washington a win in the boys lacrosse state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday in Wheeling.
GW (7-6) was facing elimination, trailing 6-3 in the fourth quarter when Daugherty scored twice to cut the deficit to 6-5. Then Daugherty scored again to tie the game with four seconds remaining on an assist from Drew Allen.
Daugherty led the Patriots with four goals and one assist and Allen had two goals and an assist. Grant Parshall led Park with three goals.
GW moves on to the semifinals against Wheeling Central this Saturday in Wheeling. The Patriots defeated Wheeling Central 9-7 during the regular season.
The championship game is scheduled for May 21 at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins.