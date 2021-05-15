Nitro scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and pounded out 14 hits Saturday during a 16-1 prep baseball win against Cross Lanes Christian.
Andrew Scarberry was 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Nitro and Elijah Casto, Noah Reed and Bryce Wolford all drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Buffalo 10, Tolsia 0: Jacob Painter threw a five-inning two-hitter and went 2 for 3 to pace the host Bison to victory. David Whittington (3 for 4, two RBIs) led the hit parade for the home side.
Also for Buffalo (13-3), Jacob Smith and Nick Roy each went 2 for 3 and Roy had three RBIs.
Charleston Catholic 14, Webster County 5: JW Armstrong was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs, and also pitched a complete game for the Irish in the road victory.
Jake Hufford and Michael Ferrell both had three hits for Catholic (14-5) and Evan Sayre collected two hits. C.J. Wayne had two hits for Webster (2-12).
Softball
Nitro 2, Morgantown 1: Bella Savilla scattered three hits with seven strikeouts for the Wildcats in a pitchers duel road win.
Carly Mathes drove in the lone run for Nitro (12-6). Mikala Rogers was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Morgantown (12-3), allowing just three hits with 13 strikeouts.
Nitro 21, University 5: Carly Mathes was 4 for 4 with a home run, double and seven RBIs and the Wildcats pounded out 22 hits for the road win.
Sydney Cawley had three hits, including a homer, double and four RBIs for Nitro (13-6). Lena Elkins, Kerigan Moore and Morgan Burdette all had three hits and Chloe Beckner drove in two runs on two hits.
Winfield sweeps Independence: The Generals earned a pair of road victories over Independence, winning the first game 6-0 and 8-7 in eight innings in the second game.
In the first game, Maci Boggess threw a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts, and added two hits for Winfield. Kennedy Dean hit a two-run homer, and Lola Baber collected two hits for the Generals.
Kennedy Dean had three hits for Winfield (13-1) in the second game, Maci Boggess, Lola Baber, and Georgia Moulder drove in two runs, and Allie Alderman homered.
Lacrosse
George Washington 7, Wheeling Park 3: Mason Nunley scored four goals and added an assist in leading GW to the win. Garrett Curry and Luke Jarrett both added a goal and an assist for George Washington (8-3).