Seth Shilot tossed in a career-best 26 points Wednesday as host Winfield earned a 54-40 boys basketball victory against Point Pleasant in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 semifinals.
With the win, the Generals (12-5) advance to the sectional title game at 7 p.m. Friday at top-seeded Nitro (14-3). The winner hosts a regional game the following week.
Shilot, a 6-foot-5 junior, did most of his damage in the second half in the low post after a discussion with coach Chris Stephens.
“They went zone,’’ Stephens said, “and at halftime I got on Seth because whether he was in high post, short corner, he wasn’t diving to the basket when we hit the other post and wasn’t aggressive and attacking when he caught the ball. In the second half, he was more aggressive.’’
Carson Crouch, with nine points, was the second-leading scorer for Winfield. Hunter Bush led the Black Knights (8-11) by scoring 23 points.
“It was a very loud 23,’’ Stephens said of Bush’s total. “It felt like he had 35 of their 40. We ran double teams at him and he was driving around us, scoring at will, it felt like. We played what we normally do and battled as much as we could, but had a few breakdowns.’’
Herbert Hoover 91, Sissonville 28: No. 1 seed Herbert Hoover had four players score in double figures as it cruised to a win over fourth-seeded Sissonville in the AAA Region 3 Section 2.
Devin Hatfield led the Huskies with 19 points, while Dylan Paxton (15 points), Trevor Rager (13), and Trey Chapman (13) also contributed. Dylan Griffith paced the Indians (0-14) with 12 points.
Hoover hosts Nicholas County at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional championship.
Buffalo 76, St. Joseph 49: Alec Hanshaw scored 16 points and broke the 1,000-point barrier for his career as No. 2 seed and host Buffalo blew past third-seeded St. Joseph in AA Region 4 Section 1.
Ian Thompson tallied 13 points, Noah Thompson and Nick Roy each tacked on 12, and David Whittington added 10 for the Bison.
Caden Ehirim tossed in a game-high 22 points to lead the Irish, and Christian Layne chipped in 14.
Buffalo travels to top-seeded Poca Friday for the sectional title at 7.
Logan 67, Wayne 48: Scottie Browning finished with 18 points as No. 1 seed Logan took down fourth-seeded Wayne in AAA Region 4 Section 2.
Jarron Glick (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Garrett Williams (11 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists) each chipped in with a double-double for the Wildcats (13-4), while Aiden Slack donated 10 points. Ryan Maynard paced the Pioneers with 12 points and Jake Merritt and Brandon Dotson added 10 points apiece.
Logan hosts third-seeded Lincoln County Friday at 7:30 in the sectional final.
Lincoln County 59, Scott 54: No. 3 seed Lincoln County outscored Scott 36-22 over the second and third quarters to erase an early 10-point deficit and upset the Skyhawks in AAA Region 4 Section 2.
John Blankenship led the Panthers (13-6) with 22 points and Jayse Tully added 17. Reece Carden paced Scott (4-10) with 21 points.
Roane County 47, Ravenswood 43: Brayden Miller fired in 17 points as No. 3 seed Roane upset second-seeded Ravenswood in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals.
Blake Murray added nine points for the Raiders (8-11). Drew Hunt had 17 points to lead the Red Devils, who finish the season at 10-8.
Roane County travels to top-seeded Charleston Catholic Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.
Girls basketball
Webster County 61, James Monroe 40: Sydney Baird poured in 20 points to power Webster County past James Monroe to claim the Class A Region 3 title and earn a berth in next week’s state tournament.
Madison Hamrick added 15 points for the Highlanders. Akayla Hughes led James Monroe with 17 points and Adyson Hines had 10.
Baseball
Winfield 12, Poca 2: Brett Bumgarner allowed just two runs and struck out six and hit a two-run double as Winfield beat visiting Poca in five innings.
Brycen Brown doubled in two runs, Brayton Boggs stroked an RBI double and Reece Amburgey went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Generals. Dominick Rogers went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI to lead the Dots.
Charleston Catholic 15, Roane County 5: The Irish plated 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to finish off visiting Roane in six innings.
Jake Hufford went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs and scored four runs, JW Armstrong went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Evan Sayre knocked in two runs on two hits for Catholic (4-1). Ethan Collins went 2 for 3 and Gage Sanders tripled for Roane.
Softball
St. Albans 12, Independence 2: St. Albans cranked out 11 hits as it took down visiting Independence in five innings.
Tayven Stephenson, Gracie Payne (2-3, two RBIs), and Jillian Holley all homered for the Red Dragons (4-0), while Bailey Gilbert had two RBIs and Kendall Stoeffel, Taylor Glancy, and Jaden Conrad each drove in a run.
Kaylen Parks smacked a two-run home run to lead Indepenedence (4-1).
Softball: Tuesday’s late games
Sissonville 4, Chapmanville 2: Madison Legg struck out 11 in a complete-game effort as Sissonville held off host Chapmanville.
Emma Meade went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for the Indians (3-0), while Legg helped her cause with an RBI triple. Also for Sissonville, Alyssa Soblit hit an RBI double.
Sierra Cook drove in a run and Erica Sigmon hit an RBI double for the Tigers (2-3).
Capital sweeps Princeton: Katelyn Hinkle went 5 for 7 with two triples and five RBIs as Capital swept visiting Princeton 10-9, 15-0 (three innings).
In the first game, Hinkle went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Nadia Davis went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs and Alaina Wilson drove in two runs to help the Cougars pick up the win. Kailey Sarver went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Peyton Agnew doubled in a run for Princeton.
In the second game, Hinkle stayed hot at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Also for Capital, Allyson Webb went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Tracie Long went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
Tug Valley 15, Van 0: Emily Hatfield went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as Tug Valley blanked visiting Van in three innings.
Autumn Hall, Amelya Wellman, Kinna Justice, Haleigh Muncy and Brooklyn Farley each drove in a run for the Panthers, who collected eight hits.