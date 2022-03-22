Emily Ross was 3 for 3 with a home run, double and two RBIs in lifting South Charleston to a 8-0 prep softball home victory over Capital Tuesday.
Savannah Graley also homered and drove in three runs for SC, and Tori Wells collected a pair of hits. Alexia Scarberry struck out nine and allowed just two hits in the shutout. Nadia Davis hit a double for Capital.
Monday’s baseball
Winfield 10, Poca 0: Jon Alderman allowed just two hits and struck out five as Winfield won by mercy rule over visiting Poca in five innings.
Quincy Miller went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Brett Bumgarner went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and Karson Frye smacked an RBI triple for the Generals (3-1).
Christian LeRose went 2 for 3 to lead the Dots (0-3).
Sissonville 3, Nitro 1: Colten Carpenter allowed just one run on three hits and struck out nine as Sissonville held off the visiting Wildcats.
Nathaniel Simonton doubled in a run and Stevie Loftis had an RBI for the Indians (2-0). Kyle Gill went 2 for 2 to lead Nitro (0-1).
Tennis
CATHOLIC SWEEPS: The Charleston Catholic boys and girls tennis teams each picked up a win over Parkersburg Monday at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility, both by 4-3 scores.
For the boys, Catholic’s Nick Giatras (No. 1 singles), Connor Waybright (No. 2 singles), and Ethan Bastin (No. 3 singles) each picked up victories.
In girls doubles, the Irish’s Nadia Orcutt and Hannah Atassi reeled off seven games in a row to overcome a 6-1 deficit to beat the Big Reds 8-6.
In girls singles, Orcutt won in No. 1 singles and Annie Cimino won in No. 2 singles for Catholic. In No. 4 singles, Claire Mullen battled back from a 4-1 deficit to win 8-4 and give Catholic the decisive seventh point to break a 3-3 team score.