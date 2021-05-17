Garrett Comer went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs as the St. Albans baseball team picked up a 9-3 road win over South Charleston on Monday to improve its record to 16-4.
Trent Short went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Tyson Burke drove in a run on two hits for the Red Dragons. For SC (3-13), Dustin Johnson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Cooper Simpson knocked in a run.
Riverside 6, Capital 3: Braden Bondurant went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs to lift the Warriors (7-10) to a road win.
Mark Knapp went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Tyler Perdue, Jon Graves and Elijah Petry each knocked in a run for Riverside. For Capital, Chris Crowder went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer and two RBIs and Johnny Kirkpatrick had a pair of hits and an RBI.
Winfield 12, Nitro 5: Winfield piled on four runs in the bottom of the sixth to put away visiting Nitro.
Jaxson Cunningham smoked a three-run triple, Brett Bumgarner and Evan Atkins each drove in pair of runs, and Peyton Stover had an RBI to lead the Generals. Kyle Gill went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Andrew Scarberry tallied two RBIs and Tyler Anderson collected two hits for the Wildcats.
Charleston Catholic 6, Man 5: Evan Sayre singled in Jake Hufford in the bottom of the eighth as host Charleston Catholic edged Man on Senior Night.
Liam McGinley went 3 for 4, Michael Ferrell tallied two hits, and Thomas Rennie drove in two runs for the Irish (15-5). Ryan Cozart and Caleb Vance each went 3 for 4 for the Hillbillies (10-8).
Herbert Hoover 16, Clay County 1: Herbert Hoover hammered out 15 hits as it beat visiting Clay County in five innings.
Ryan Elkins went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, Nick Grayam went 3 for 3, and Cole Clendenin, Ryan Beasley, Braden Rollyson, and Dylan Livingston each collected two hits for the Huskies (11-8). Andrew Adkins doubled for the Panthers.
Logan 16, Mingo Central 0: In his first high school start, freshman Joey Canterbury struck out 13 on his way to a perfect game as Logan blanked Mingo Central in five innings.
Ryan Roberts went 3 for 3 with a triple and five RBIs, Aiden Slack went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI, and Garrett Williamson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (10-4), who tallied 15 hits.
Softball
Nitro 6, Logan 3: Bella Savilla went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as Nitro held off host Logan.
Carly Mathes blasted a solo homer, Kerigan Moore went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Chloe Beckner drove in a run on two hits for Nitro (14-6). Ashton Conley drove in two runs for Logan (4-11), and Taylor Noe tacked on two hits.
Elk Valley Christian 9, Tolsia 1: Avery Evans struck out eight en route to a no-hitter as Elk Valley Christian took down the visiting Rebels.
Evans helped her cause at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a triple, a home run, and three RBIs. Also for Elk Valley (8-3), Carlee Burdette went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Emily Edwards went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Tennis
MSAC tournament postponed: The Mountain State Athletic Conference tennis tournament was postponed by rain Monday.
The tournament has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at Parkersburg’s City Park.