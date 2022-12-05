Prep roundup: St. Albans girls basketball downs Winfield 47-37 Staff report Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lanie Binion buried four 3-pointers on her way to 16 points as the St. Albans girls basketball team put away visiting Winfield 47-37 on Monday night.NuNu Pannell added nine points for the Red Dragons.Mianna Oglesby led the Generals with 11 points.Ashland 86, George Washington 52: Ella Sellars pumped in a game-high 29 points to lead Ashland to a road win.Kenleigh Woods chipped in 18 points and Jaidyn Gulley scored 16 for Ashland.Zaniah Zellous paced the Patriots with 16 points and Nasiya Smith added 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU roundup: Multiple players entering transfer portal including QB Daniels, per reportSmith murder trial not a 'whodunit,' defense attorney saysElk Elementary Center pool being replaced, reopenedMuchow: Personal income tax shortfall a 'timing' issueAll lanes of I-77 closed around Cabin Creek after tractor trailer wreckMarshall football: Herd got what it wanted in Myrtle Beach BowlBoys basketball: Regular season kicks off with slate of games this weekEPA head visits WVa city that had 10-year water advisoryAirport leader seeks advice from legislators on slip that could hinder facility accessChuck Landon: Did Sun Belt short-change MU?