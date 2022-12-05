Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lanie Binion buried four 3-pointers on her way to 16 points as the St. Albans girls basketball team put away visiting Winfield 47-37 on Monday night.

NuNu Pannell added nine points for the Red Dragons.

