St. Albans 1, Spring Valley 0: Jillian Holley singled in Gracie Conrad in the bottom of the eighth as St. Albans' softball team edged Spring Valley 1-0 at home on Monday to remain unbeaten.
Holley finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Tayven Stephenson went 1 for 4 with a triple for the Red Dragons (16-0). Stephenson picked up the win in the circle for the SA, tallying 22 strikeouts and allowing just one hit.
Liz Meade singled for the Timberwolves (8-6).
Winfield 12, Wayne 5: Hannah Brumfield went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs as Winfield beat visiting Wayne.
Elyssa Medley went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Chloe Kimble smacked a two-run homer, and Kennedy Dean drove in two runs for the Generals (8-1). Maddie Plybon hit a solo home run and Jalynn Hodge went 3 for 4 with a double for the Pioneers (2-6).
Sissonville 12, Poca 3: Alexa Asbury went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Abigail Bailey drove in three runs as Sissonville took down visiting Poca in six innings.
Emma Meade and Alyssa Soblit each knocked in two runs and Madison Legg went 3 for 4 for the Indians, who collected 14 hits. Legg got the win in the circle, allowing just three runs on four hits and striking out 10 against two walks in a complete game.
Lilly Grady tallied three RBIs for the Dots.
Catholic Sweeps: Charleston Catholic plated 34 runs as it swept a doubleheader from host Hannan. The Irish won 17-9 in the first game, before cruising to a 17-2 win in the nightcap.
In the first game, Hannah Casey and Emily Divers each drove in three runs, Abby Fizer doubled in two runs and Juliana Veazey went 3 for 5 as Catholic collected 18 hits. Halie Johnson collected two hits for Hannan.
In the second game, Casey tossed a two-hitter as the Irish won in three innings. Aubrey McCoy went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI for Catholic (3-11). Johnson singled for the Wildcats.
Baseball
Charleston Catholic 11, Williamstown 1: Jake Hufford went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs as host Charleston Catholic earned its fifth-straight win.
Evan Sayre picked up the win on the mound for the Irish (12-4), yielding just one run on four hits and striking out three in five innings. Sayre helped his cause at the plate, driving in three runs, and Izak Young went 2 for 2.
Maxwell Molessa and Leewood Molessa both doubled for Williamstown (5-5).
Lincoln County 8, Nitro 7: Lincoln County scored three runs in the second and three runs in the fourth as it held off host Nitro.
Braden Harless went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Eli Brogan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Trace Adkins and Austin Adkins each knocked in a run for the Panthers.
Andrew Scarberry hit a two-run double to lead Nitro, while Tyler Anderson, Hagen Summers and Kyle Gill each tallied an RBI.
Buffalo 4, Ravenswood 1: Jacob Smith struck out nine en route to a three-hitter as Buffalo held on for a road win.
Smith helped his cause at the plate, driving in two runs, while Dave Whittington went 2 for 3 and scored three times for the Bison (9-2).
Ripley 22, South Charleston 0: Davis Haynes struck out seven on his way to a no-hitter as Ripley blanked visiting South Charleston in five innings.
Kadin Hall, Cade Goode and Isaac Parsons each drove in three runs for the Vikings, while Cameron Patterson hit a two-run homer. Kaleb Swisher, Andrew Manley and Isaiah Casto all tallied two RBIs.
Ripley finished with 12 hits and scored 16 runs in the fourth inning.
Winfield 8, Point Pleasant 1: Winfield scored all eight runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to come back from a 1-0 deficit and take down host Point Pleasant.
Rece Ambrugey and Dylan Kuhl each drove in two runs, while Karson Frye, Carter Perry and Peyton Stover each knocked in a run for the Generals. Joel Beattie went 2 for 3 with a double and Isaac Craddock tallied an RBI for Point.
Sissonville 11, Clay County 1: Stevie Loftis went 2 for 2 and knocked in four runs to help the homestanding Indians win in five innings.
Colton Carpenter went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Isaiah Ramsey, Levi Tinsley, and Dyllan Griffith each doubled for Sissonville. Andrew Adkins brought in the lone run for the Panthers.
Hurricane 12, Shady Spring 3: Bryson Rigney went 2 for four with a double and 2 RBIs and Chase Hager had two RBIs as the Redskins (13-1) defeated the Tigers at home. For Shady Spring (10-4), Alex Johnson led the offensive effort going 2 for 3 with a double and a home run