Kayven Stephenson fired a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs Saturday as St. Albans posted an 11-1 prep softball victory against Mercer County during the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County, Kentucky.
Kendall Stoffel (3 for 5, double) also drove in three runs and Jillian Holley homered for SA. Stevie Shepherd (2 for 3, double) led Mercer.
St. Albans 10, Corbin 4: Kendall Stoffel went the distance with eight strikeouts for the Red Dragons (2-0) in their second Showcase win. Taylor Glancy was 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs and Kayven Stephenson went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.
Sherman sweeps Midland Trail: Chloe Treadway allowed six hits and struck out 16 over 12 innings as the host Tide swept a doubleheader from Midland Trail 9-2, 14-0.
In the first game, Chelsea Thompson and Shaylee Lewis each had two hits for Sherman (4-0). In the second game, Treadway belted a grand slam and drove in seven runs.
Baseball
Huntington 6, St. Albans 0: Lucas Hall went 2 for 3 with a double and Justin Legg had three RBIs to lead the visiting Highlanders (4-1) over the Red Dragons (3-1).
On the mound, Huntington’s Ethan Riggs struck out eight over four innings.
Herbert Hoover 9, Robert C. Byrd 7: Tucker Purdy launched a pair of homers, including a three-run shot, as the host Huskies held off the Eagles (2-1). Matthew Toops (2 for 4) also hit a home run for Hoover (3-1), which led 5-1 after one inning.
Xavier Lopez (2 for 3) socked a homer for the Eagles.
Nitro 16, South Charleston 2: Matt Kirby’s triple highlighted a 10-run, six-hit third inning for the host Wildcats. Noah Reed went four innings for the win, allowing one hit.
Tyler Anderson and Elijah Casto had three hits each for Nitro, Kyle Gill drove in four runs and Anderson had three of his team’s six stolen bases. Malikai Goebel had SC’s lone hit.
Charleston Catholic 6, Notre Dame 3: Gannon Morris was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs in leading the Irish to the home win in the Catholic Schools Tournament at Shawnee Park.
Evan Sayre added two RBIs for Catholic (2-1) and Irish coach Bill Mehle. who earned his 500th career win in a victory over Wheeling Central on Friday. Isaac Wolfe was 3 for 3 for Notre Dame and Santino Early collected a pair of hits.
Friday girls basketball
Mingo Central 54, Chapmanville 42: The Miners started and finished strong, outscoring the Tigers by nine in the first quarter and six in the fourth to earn the win in Class AA Region 3 Section 2.
Jenna Wagoner led the way for Mingo Central with 21 points, Scarlett Thomason added 14 and Madisyn Curry contributed 13. Hollee Blair paced Chapmanville with 17 points and Jena Dingess chipped in 11. Both teams advance to the regional co-finals next week.
Friday baseball
Sissonville 7, Chapmanville 6: Winning pitcher Isaiah Ramsey struck out 10 and went 2 for 5 with an RBI and three teammates donated three hits each for the Indians in their road win. Levi Tinsley, Collin Cottrell and Carson Vance had two hits apiece.
For the Tigers, William Kirkendall, Jacob Farley and Seth Workman turned in two-hit efforts.
Scott 3, Riverside 2: Alex Epling tossed a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts, leading the host Skyhawks to victory. Dylan Grant went 2 for 4 for Scott.
The Warriors received a 2 for 3 effort from leadoff hitter Nate Davis and starter Sam Sheets fanned nine in five innings.