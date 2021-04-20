Jaimelle Claytor hit a jumper in the foul lane at the buzzer as No. 4 seed St. Albans shocked top-seeded Parkersburg South 41-40 in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 boys basketball semifinal Tuesday night in Parkersburg.
Claytor finished with 12 points for St. Albans (4-8), Jamison McDaniels scored a team-high 15 points, and Drew Reed also added 12 points. Cyrus Traugh tallied a game-high 18 points for Parkersburg South (9-6).
St. Albans will play at No. 3 seed Hurricane on Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.
South Charleston 82, Capital 69: DJ Johnson ruled the low post with 26 points as the balanced host Black Eagles won in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals.
Also for SC (12-4), Wayne Harris added 14 points, Bryson Smith 12, Cayden Faucett 11 and Mondrell Dean 10. For the Cougars (6-6), Anthony Hersh finished with 35 points, Kcion Welch 12 and Elijah Poore 11.
Hurricane 43, Parkersburg 37: The No. 3 seed Redskins used great defense, holding the Big Reds to 15 second half points in earning the road in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals.
Nas’jaih Jones scored 14 points to lead Hurricane (8-10) and Preston Dewitt added 10 points. Bryson Singer paced second seeded Parkersburg (4-8) with 14 points.
Hurricane advances to the sectional final, where they will host St. Albans on Friday at 7 p.m.
Webster County 95, Meadow Bridge 31: The Highlanders jumped out to a 21-point lead after the first quarter in the comfortable home win in the Class A Region 3 Section 1 semifinals.
Rye Gadd led Webster County (9-6) with 19 points, followed closely behind by Caden Cutlip with 18 points, and Dakota Blankenship chipped in 10 points. Logan Hatfield had 17 points for Meadow Bridge (8-8).
The Highlanders will host Greenbrier West on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the sectional final.
Girls basketball
PikeView 60, Sissonville 58: The Panthers rallied late to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left to force overtime, and survived in the extra session on the road in the Class AAA Region 3 co-final.
Pikeview trailed by 14 late in the third quarter. Hannah Perdue paced the Panthers with 26 points and Anyah Brown added 21 points. Sydney Farmer led Sissonville (8-8) with 19 points and Madison McCutcheon chipped in 17 points.
The Panthers (8-4) advance to the state tournament next week. PikeView is the No. 5 overall seed and will play No. 4 Logan on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Softball
Sissonville 4, Chapmanville 2: Madison Legg struck out 11 in a complete-game effort as Sissonville held off host Chapmanville.
Emma Meade went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run, and two RBIs for the Indians (3-0), while Legg helped her cause with an RBI triple. Also for Sissonville, Alyssa Soblit hit an RBI double.
Sierra Cook drove in a run and Erica Sigmon hit an RBI double for the Tigers (2-3).
Capital sweeps Princeton: Katelyn Hinkle went 5 for 7 with two triples and five RBIs as Capital swept visiting Princeton. The Cougars held on for a 10-9 win in the first game before cruising to 15-0 win in three innings in the nightcap.
In the first game, Hinkle went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, while Nadia Davis went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, and Alaina Wilson drove in two runs to help the Cougars pick up the win.
Kailey Sarver went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Peyton Agnew doubled in a run for Princeton.
In the second game, Hinkle stayed hot at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Also for Capital, Allyson Webb went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Tracie Long went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
Tug Valley 15, Van 0: Emily Hatfield went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as Tug Valley blanked visiting Van in three innings.
Autumn Hall, Amelya Wellman, Kinna Justice, Haleigh Muncy, and Brooklyn Farley each drove in a run for the Panthers, who collected eight hits.
Sherman 9, Buffalo 1: Chloe Treadway pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in five innings and went 3 for 4 with a double, homer and three RBIs for the unbeaten host Tide (6-0).
Also for Sherman, Lauren Guthrie, Hailea Skeens, Bailey Lafferty and Ammie Hughes all had two hits each. For the Bison 02-3), Breigh Martin was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Baseball
Herbert Hoover 18, Poca 6: The Huskies scored nine runs in the third inning and pounded out 17 hits in rolling to the easy road win.
Nick Grayam had three hits and three RBIs for Hoover, Brayden Rollyson had three hits, and Matthew Toops drove in three runs. Poca scored four runs in the fourth inning.