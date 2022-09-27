Parkersburg South (Class AAA) and North Marion (AA) remain in the No. 1 slots in the latest Secondary School Activities Commission football playoff ratings, released Tuesday, but there's a new leader in Class A.
Williamstown (5-0, 9.75 ratings points) supplanted Wheeling Central (4-0, 9.25) atop the Class A ratings.
Two Kanawha Valley Class AAA schools made small climbs up the big-school ratings. Hurricane (4-1, 10.00) moved up two spots from No. 7 to No. 5 while George Washington (3-2, 8.20) strengthened its playoff hopes, climbing three spots from No. 15 last week to No. 12.
The top 16 in the final ratings in each class qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight getting the choice of approved home field in first-round games.
Three other Mountain State Athletic Conference teams join Hurricane and GW in the Class AAA top 16 -- No. 2 Spring Valley (4-0, 13.00), No. 6 Huntington (3-1, 10.00) and No. 9 Cabell Midland (3-1, 9.75).
Parkersburg South is No. 1 in AAA for the second week in a row. Others in the top eight are No. 3 Martinsburg, No. 4 Musselman, No. 6 Morgantown (tied with Huntington) and No. 8 Bridgeport.
In Class AA, North Marion (5-0, 11.40) remains No. 1, while Scott (5-0, 10.8) moved up three spots to No. 2. Behind them are No. 3 Independence, No. 4 Frankfort, No. 5 Roane County, No. 6 Winfield, followed by Clay County and Keyser, tied for No. 7. Herbert Hoover, No. 22 last week, moved up to No. 17, just one spot out of the playoff field.
Class A's top eight are Williamstown, Wheeling Central, Wahama, Petersburg, Tucker County, Greenbrier West, Van and Doddridge County.
Golf
CLASS AAA REGION 3: Greenbrier East and George Washington landed spots in the state golf tournament by finishing in the top two in the team standings at the Class AAA Region 3 tournament Monday at Edgewood Country Club.
Greenbrier East took top team honors with a 236 on the par-71 Edgewood course (top three finishers from each school count toward the team score), followed by GW at 245.
Greenbrier East's Arod Lemons had the day's lowest score, shooting a 74, one stroke ahead of teammate Jake Honaker.
Austin's Willard shot 78 to lead George Washington, which also got an 83 from Mario Palumbo and an 85 from Nik Tomblin.
Woodrow Wilson finished third in the team standings with a 268 total, led by Jonah Wilson's 80. St. Albans (278) was fourth, and the Red Dragons' Kaleb Smith qualified for the state tournament by shooting 79. Will Wentz, who also shot a 79, also qualified from Riverside, which finished sixth in the team standings.