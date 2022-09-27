Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Parkersburg South (Class AAA) and North Marion (AA) remain in the No. 1 slots in the latest Secondary School Activities Commission football playoff ratings, released Tuesday, but there's a new leader in Class A.

Williamstown (5-0, 9.75 ratings points) supplanted Wheeling Central (4-0, 9.25) atop the Class A ratings.

