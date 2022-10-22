The No. 1 Winfield girls soccer team advanced to the Class AA-A Region 4 tournament with a 3-0 home win over No. 3 St. Joseph Central in the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 final.
Kate Hall scored two goals and Hannah Goes scored one goal. Synde Alexander and Josie Wood had an assist each.
Winfield will face Point Pleasant in the Region 4 tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday at Point Pleasant
St. Joseph 4, Poca 1: Zander Pinson scored four goals to lead St. Joseph in the championship game of the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 boys tournament in Huntington.
Pinson put St. Joe (14-4-1) on the scoreboard with a goal in the third minute. The senior forward added three more goals in the second half to lead the Irish to next week’s regional tournament.
Sophomore Preston Bonnett scored for Poca (10-12-1) on a cross from Shane Brewer to tie the score in the 20th minute.
Football
Buffalo 56, Ravenswood 20: Josh Moody threw five touchdown passes Friday night and Bradley Harris scored four times, leading Buffalo to victory at Ravenswood.
Moody, who passed for 300 yards, fired scoring strikes of 45 and 30 yards to Wyatt Cobb, 25 yards to Harris, 42 yards to Chris Williams and 40 yards to Sam Thompson. Moody now has 17 TD passes this season for the Bison (3-5), who won their second in a row.
Besides his scoring reception, Harris had touchdowns on a 65-yard kickoff return and runs of 3 and 12 yards. He upped his touchdown tally to 19 this season.
Ravenswood (2-7) dropped its fourth straight game.