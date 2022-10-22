Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The No. 1 Winfield girls soccer team advanced to the Class AA-A Region 4 tournament with a 3-0 home win over No. 3 St. Joseph Central in the Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 final.

Kate Hall scored two goals and Hannah Goes scored one goal. Synde Alexander and Josie Wood had an assist each.

