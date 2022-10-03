Prep roundup: Winfield girls soccer team blanks Oak Hill 9-1 Staff report Oct 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winfield’s girls soccer team was all over Oak Hill on Monday with a 9-0 home win to improve to 7-4-1.Kate Hall, Mackenzie Willard and Josie Wood each scored two goals. Hall also had an assist.Sydney Alexander had one goal and two assists, Savannah Willard scored a goal and Marley Waugh scored a goal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU football: Donaldson's OK after scary injuryHuntington councilwoman wears ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ attire amid abortion banWVU scrambling for answers after loss at TexasGas utility customers face sharp rate hikes even after PSC steps in as corporate oil and gas giants rake in profitsWVU football: Donaldson injured in Mountaineers' 38-20 loss at TexasAs new synthetic opioid emerges, WV attorney general seeks answersReport: WV lacks attorneys to represent children in foster careChuck Landon: Bad grades for Herd, WVUEstep-Burton takes on McCormick in Kanawha County Clerk raceNew role sought for state's 'most imposing' company store building