Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield’s girls soccer team was all over Oak Hill on Monday with a 9-0 home win to improve to 7-4-1.

Kate Hall, Mackenzie Willard and Josie Wood each scored two goals. Hall also had an assist.

Tags