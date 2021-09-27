The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hoo Golf

Herbert Hoover’s Bryson Beaver shot a 70 to lead the Huskies to the Class AA Region 3 golf championship Monday at Grandview Country Club.

 RICK BARBERO | The Register-Herald

Winfield and Herbert Hoover captured regional golf championships Monday, qualifying them for the state tournament.

Winfield shot a team score of 224 to win the Class AA Region 4 golf tournament at Big Bend Golf Course. Point Pleasant was the runner-up with a score of 266.

Both Winfield and Point Pleasant advance to the state tournament Oct. 5 and 6 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.

Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid had the lowest scores for the Generals as they shot scores of 73.

Brennan Sang was Point Pleasant’s low scorer with a tally of 79.

Herbert Hoover captured the Class AA Region 3 title at Grandview Country Club in Beaver.

The Huskies’ team score of 231 defeated runner-up Shady Spring by 17 strokes. Bryson Beaver led the way for Hoover, shooting a 2-under-par 70.

Also contributing for the Huskies were Max Bowen (80), Sawyer Osbourn (81) and Sam Phillipis (86). Each team’s top three scores contribute to its team score.

