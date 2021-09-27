Prep roundup: Winfield, Hoover win regional titles Staff reports Sep 27, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Herbert Hoover’s Bryson Beaver shot a 70 to lead the Huskies to the Class AA Region 3 golf championship Monday at Grandview Country Club. RICK BARBERO | The Register-Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winfield and Herbert Hoover captured regional golf championships Monday, qualifying them for the state tournament.Winfield shot a team score of 224 to win the Class AA Region 4 golf tournament at Big Bend Golf Course. Point Pleasant was the runner-up with a score of 266.Both Winfield and Point Pleasant advance to the state tournament Oct. 5 and 6 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid had the lowest scores for the Generals as they shot scores of 73.Brennan Sang was Point Pleasant’s low scorer with a tally of 79.Herbert Hoover captured the Class AA Region 3 title at Grandview Country Club in Beaver.The Huskies’ team score of 231 defeated runner-up Shady Spring by 17 strokes. Bryson Beaver led the way for Hoover, shooting a 2-under-par 70.Also contributing for the Huskies were Max Bowen (80), Sawyer Osbourn (81) and Sam Phillipis (86). Each team’s top three scores contribute to its team score. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Point Pleasant Score Herbert Hoover Tournament Sport Golf Runner-up Class Aa Region Golf Course Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice family companies offer $300 million, half of Bluestone value to repay Swiss loansNumbers adding up against WV electric ratepayers - and Manchin's argument against clean energy proposalNY developer buys old Logan Banner buildings, plans to add manufacturing jobsDozens of teens, some with alcohol, crash pizza party at county commissioner's homeFall colors expected to return to WV in late OctoberChuck Landon: Chuck grades WVU, MUFederal lawsuits filed against Putnam drug unit allege unlawful searches, seizures3 killed in small plane crash in southern West VirginiaStatehouse Beat: Justice continues to deflect on West Virginia's most recent surgeWV internet customers urged to take broadband speed test Upcoming Events