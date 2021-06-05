No. 1 seed Winfield survived an offensive onslaught, defeating No. 4 seed Point Pleasant 18-13 at home in a Class AA Region 4 Section 1 elimination game in prep softball Saturday.
Trailing 9-4, the Generals scored nine runs in the fifth inning. After Point Pleasant tied the game at 13 in the top of the sixth inning, Winfield scored five runs in the bottom half to prevail.
Faith Gaylor hit a grand slam and had five RBIs for Winfield (20-5), Kenzie Hale collected three hits, including a home run and three RBIs, and Kennedy Dean, Lola Baber, Maci Boggess and Georgia Moulder all had two hits.
For Point Pleasant, Emma Harbour was 4 for 4 with a home run, double and eight RBIs and Havin Roush and Rylee Cochran both had three hits. Winfield hosts Sissonville in the sectional championship on Monday.
Lacrosse
Wheeling Central 11, George Washington 10: Caleb Karnell scored his fourth goal of the game with 1:00 left in the third sudden-death overtime to lift the Maroon Knights to a thrilling win at home in the semifinals of the state tournament at the 16th Street Field in East Wheeling.
Henry Long scored four goals for GW (9-4), Ford Sutton had three goals and an assist, and Drew Allen had two assists and tied the game at 10 with 41 seconds left in regulation. Jack Gaeger had a record 33 saves for the Patriots. GW led at halftime 5-3 and the game was tied at 10 following regulation play.