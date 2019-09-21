David Kershner and Zion Suddeth scored as the Charleston Catholic boys soccer team scored a 2-1 win Saturday at Princeton.
Aiden Paul added an assist for the Irish and keeper John Patnoe recorded nine saves.
Herbert Hoover 13, Logan 0: Levi Paxton tallied three goals to lead Herbert Hoover to a lopsided win at Logan.
Scoring twice for the Huskies (5-3-1) were Bryson Beaver, Michael Watkins and Dustin Stuart, and adding one each were Jalen Chandler, Will Mercer, Eli Deel and Josh Swecker.
Quentine Teel recorded two saves in goal to shut out the Wildcats (3-9).
Hurricane 8, Parkersburg South 0: Drake Lester scored five goals as Hurricane cruised in Parkersburg. Nate Kirk added two goals and Zach Green had one goal and three assists. Nick Eskins and Nick Price had four saves each in a combined shutout against the Patriots.
Winfield 1, St. Joseph 0: Nathan Lanham had four saves in the shutout as Winfield (9-0-0) beat the visiting Irish to remain undefeated. The lone goal was scored by Braxton Vanscoy, with an assist from Tarek Jarrouj.
Riverside 7, Chapmanville 0: Ty Hopkins had a hat trick as Riverside beat the visiting Tigers. Ethan Cronin had two goals with another goal each from Carter White and Zack Owsley for the Warriors. Riverside keeper Jacob Osborne got the shutout, only needing to make one save.
Girls
Riverside 8, Chapmanville 3: Alena Armstrong and Olivia Minor each had two goals and two assists to propel Riverside. Haidyn Bare had two goals and an assist while Laney Cole and Alaina Rumbaugh scored a goal each for the Warriors. Abbie Myers had two goals and Carla Sheppard scored one for Chapmanville.
Hurricane 5, Parkersburg South 0: Bailey Fisher had a hat trick and Lauren Dye added two goals as Hurricane (12-0-0) remained undefeated after their victory over the Patriots. Dani Ray had three assists for the visitors, who outshot Parkersburg South 30-2.