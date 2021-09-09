Prep soccer roundup: Charleston Catholic girls earn shutout win Staff report Sep 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four different players scored goals in leading Charleston Catholic to a 4-0 shutout victory over Greenbrier East in girls prep soccer Thursday at Coonskin Park’s Schoenbaum Stadium.Shannon Karr, Palmer Brown, Claire Mullen and Annie Cimino all scored goals for the Irish. Goalkeeper Katherine Skinner made three saves in the shutout by Catholic.George Washington 9, South Charleston 0: Ava Tretheway scored three goals and Angelina Musilli added two in the home victory for the Patriots.Bella Sinco had five assists and one goal, and Linsey Hackney, Kensy Thomas and Reese Hoffman all had a goal for GW (5-1). Madison Adkins had the shutout in goal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goal Shutout Sport Soccer Save Charleston Katherine Skinner Assist Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events