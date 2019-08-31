Isaac Carney, Max Threthewey and Zakariah Abdul-Jalil all scored goals as the George Washington boys soccer team defeatedd Westerville (Ohio) Central 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
The Patriots improved to 3-0 while Westerville Central dropped to 2-3-1.
Capital 2, Brooke 0: Liam Risk and Henry Moore scored for the Cougars and Zack Shelton had an assist.
Hurricane 5, Russell (Ky.) 1: Drake Lester had two goals and Lucas Torres, Huston Peyton and Carter Maddox added one each for the Redskins. Nathan Perry scored Russell’s goal on a penalty kick.
Winfield 7, Sissonville 0: Braxton Vanscoy, Jackson Zulauf and Tarek Jarrouj each scored two goals for Winfield (2-0). Brian Middaugh also scored, Caleb Hawks had three assists and Nathan Lanham had the shutout in goal.
GirlsMorgantown 2, George Washington 0: Sammy Brown and Anna Iaquinto tallied second-half goals to earn the win for the host Mohigans. For the Patriots (2-2), keeper Mary Lyle Smith had seven saves.
Hurricane 8, Russell (Ky.) 0: Bailey Fisher scored three goals, Lauren Dye added two and Dani Ray, Sydnee Bell and Braelyn Pritt added one each as the Redskins improved to 4-0.