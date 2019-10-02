Ethan Cronin scored twogoals, including the game winner in the 18th minute of the second half, to lead the Riverside boys soccer team to a 2-1 in over Spring Valley Tuesday.
After Spring Valley’s Mason Carroll tied the game with a goal, Cronin scored off a Grayson Hammitt assist to put the Warriors (2-11-1) ahead to stay. Zack Owsley had nine saves in goal for Riverside.
Tuesday’s girls game
Winfield 4, St. Joseph 2: The Generals took a three-goal lead in the first half and cruised to the win. Rylee Hinkle, Ava Hall, Peyton Frohnapfel and Julianne Pauley all scored for Winfield (10-3-1) while Kierstyn Doss and Hannah Goes had assists. Abby Lee scored both goals for St. Joseph (9-4-1).