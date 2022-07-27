Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw ben nicol
Buy Now

George Washington's Ben Nicol dribbles around Charleston Catholic's Jayallen Turner at during the GW Shootout at George Washington High School on June 29. The Patriots had to use a flex day to compete in the shootout, as it was not during their July live period. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

During the offseason months of a calendar school year, organized team activities for prep sports teams in West Virginia are limited.

Coaches get a three-week-long period, known as a "live" period, during which they can organize players as a team during the summer. Along with the live period, coaches get 12 flex days -- days outside of the live period that school teams can organize during the offseason. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags