Capital trailed by two runs going into the top of the seventh inning Thursday, but scored three times, rallying for a 5-4 prep baseball win against Charleston Catholic at Shawnee Park.
Owen Moore and Chris Crowder had two RBIs for debuting Capital, with Cameron Kirsch and Johnny Kirkpatrick both collecting two hits. Michael Ferrell had a double and drove in two runs for Catholic (0-1).
South Charleston 6, Clay County 5: Lloyd Akers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in leading the Black Eagles to the home win. Andrew Adkins and Lucas Sizemore had two hits each for Clay County.
Softball
Herbert Hoover 4, Nitro 2: The Huskies scored three runs in the first inning en route to the home win.
Sydney Shamblin and Cortney Fizer had a pair of hits for Hoover (2-0) and Abby Hanson drove in two runs. Lena Elkins provided the offense for Nitro (0-2) with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Cabell Midland 13, Hurricane 4: The Knights scored the game's final 12 runs and Rielly Lucas hit two home runs in the home victory.
Lucas also went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for Midland (3-0) and Jenna Dorsey was 2 for 3 with a homer and drove in three runs. Elise Pye had two RBIs for Hurricane (0-2).
Boys basketball
Ripley 66, Sissonville 54: The Vikings only led by one going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Indians by 11 in the frame to pull away for the home win.
Luke Johnson poured in 25 points for Ripley and Cade Goode added 11 points. Dylan Griffith scored a game-high 30 points for Sissonville and Elijah Thompson chipped in 12 points.
Lincoln County 49, Buffalo 46: John Blankenship and Jayse Tully scored 19 points apiece for the Panthers (11-6) in edging the Bison in the home win.
Jackson England was the lone double-figure scorer with 12 points for Buffalo (7-8).
Tolsia 63, Spring Valley 60: Jesse Muncy hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Rebels to the thrilling road victory.
Muncy finished with 14 points and the game-winner for Tolsia, Austin Salmons scored 16 points and Robert Cantrell added 15 points. Corbin Page tallied a game-high 21 points for Spring Valley and Ty Smith chipped in 12 points.
Girls basketball
Huntington 60, Cabell Midland 47: In a battle of the top two teams in Class AAAA, the second-ranked Highlanders led most of the way over top-ranked Knights in the Region 4 Section 1 tournament final.
Ravyn Goodson had a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for Huntington (12-1) and Imani Hickman also had a double-double (10 points, 12 boards).
Jazmyn Wheeler led Midland (11-3) with nine points and 11 rebounds. Both teams advance to the region co-final tournament next week.
Webster County 70, Richwood 30: Sophomore Sydney Baird poured in 28 points and went over 1,000 career points for the top-seeded Highlanders in the home win in Class A Region 3 Section 2.
Holly Perrine added 12 points for Webster (13-2). Mikhaela McKinney led No. 2 seed Richwood with eight points. Both teams advance to the regional co-final tournament next week.
Ravenswood 53, Roane County 47: Annie Hunt scored 16 points to lead three double-figure scorers for the top-seeded Red Devils in the home win in Class AA Region 4 Section 2.
Hadleigh McGoskey and Emily Wratchford both had 12 points each also for Ravenswood (7-7). Faith Mason led No. 2 seed Roane (8-8) with 12 points.
Both teams advance to the region co-final tournament next week.