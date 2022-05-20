The battle for in-state conference supremacy in high school sports will ramp up in a big way next year.
The Cardinal Conference vs. Big 10 Conference Challenge will be implemented in the fall for the 2022-2023 school year and will consist of a year-long point-counting contest between the two leagues.
Competitions will be held in all sports with the exception of cheerleading, soccer and football. The Cardinal Conference still features co-ed soccer programs and the scheduling crunch of football made the challenge unfeasible this season, though it will be revisited in future years.
The Challenge is the result of a committee of six athletic directors led by East Fairmont’s James Beckman and Sissonville’s Rich Skeen, along with Nitro’s Garrett Burdette, Herbert Hoover’s Richard Parsons, Elkins’ Ross Ware and Lewis County’s Brian Fisher. After meetings between the six, a vote was put out to the rest of the league’s athletic directors and passed.
“It’s really cool, we get to showcase our conference against theirs and our conference ADs and coaches are looking forward to this,” Beckman said. “We’re glad to make it happen. It’s been a lot of work from the six ADs on this committee and we’re looking forward to making this thing grow. Hopefully the product will be one the media and fans will enjoy this year and it will only get bigger in the coming years.”
The Big 10 consists of 13 member schools (Bridgeport, Preston, Buckhannon-Upshur, East Fairmont, North Marion, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Philip Barbour, Lewis County, Elkins, Liberty Harrison, Robert C. Byrd and Lincoln), 10 of which are Class AA programs and three at the Class AAA level. The Cardinal Conference contains nine schools (Wayne, Scott, Logan, Chapmanville, Poca, Sissonville, Herbert Hoover, Winfield and Nitro), all of which are Class AA programs. Schools have different designations in boys and girls basketball where there are four classes.
When a 10th school is needed, Class AAA Ripley will participate as the Cardinal’s 10th school. In sports that match up teams against one another -- volleyball, boys and girls basketball, softball and baseball, thus necessitating 10 schools on each side -- the Big 10’s three Class AAA programs (Preston, Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur) will not participate.
Dates and sites have been set for most sports with swimming and tennis still to be determined.
In basketball, softball and baseball, coaches will meet and vote on a preseason poll. Then, matchups between the league’s No. 1s, No. 2s, etc., will be set.
Four points will be awarded to the winners in team events with individual sports awarding the winner four points, second-place three points, third-place two points and fourth-place one point.
“We’ve been working on it all year,” Skeen said. “It’s pretty awesome. I know we will make sure we’re pushing it because it’s a really neat thing.
“I give [Beckman] a lot of credit, he’s the one that really last year got the ball rolling. We discussed it several times and then it went to our ADs for a vote and everyone was for it.”