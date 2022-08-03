Charleston Catholic High School tried something new ahead of the fall sports season. The Irish held their first-ever sports media day on Wednesday at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility off Hillcrest Drive.
Charleston Catholic’s fall athletes spoke to the media, had their photo taken in uniform and provided a preview of Irish athletics for the 2022 fall season.
Soccer, golf, basketball and volleyball players were present. There was a photo station set up where Michael Switzer — father of former GW standout and NFL player Ryan Switzer — took portrait photos. Girls soccer player Annie Cimino and Claire Mullen posed with their Class A state championship trophy that the Irish won in 2021.
Athletic director Jake Nelson said the photos will be used on social media throughout the season to promote games and other events. Nelson organized the event.
“It’s something new we wanted to try,” Nelson said. “We had a great year last year and we have a lot of great athletes and we just want to look at something new to try to get more exposure to them and show their talents. It’s fun, Mike Switzer was there taking pictures of them for Instagram and Twitter. It’s just a good day.”
Nelson has been on the job as Charleston Catholic’s athletic director for five years and said this is the first event of its kind at the school.
“It’s the first-ever as far I know,” Nelson said. “First time since I’ve been here we’ve done something like this. We’ve done other things but this is the first media day that we’ve had. We like to do stuff different. Try something new, see if we like it. Hopefully it continues. I think the kids will have fun.”
Nelson admitted the idea to have a media day was not his.
“Actually I want to give a shoutout, I had a student-assistant for one class period last year, Farris Murad,” Nelson said. “He’s was like ‘Hey it would be cool if we had a media day type thing and have Switzer come to take pictures for our social media accounts so we don’t always have to use action shots. We can do different things.’ It was actually his idea and I just kind of put the pieces together and came up with new stuff to make it fun so they’re not standing around.”
Murad played basketball at Charleston Catholic for four years and, as Nelson mentioned, was a student-assistant to the athletic director during his senior year. Though Murad graduated last spring, he was present at the event.
“One of the things that I really wanted to work on last year as an assistant to the athletic director is building social media,” Murad said. “Basically we were just thinking of stuff and one day the thought came across that all these sports in college doing all of these media days. So I thought it would be a good way to get all these news outlets and we can have some fun with it with the questions and pictures with graphics and everything. It kind of went off what colleges did.”
Murad will be a freshman at WVU in the fall and he’s majoring in sports media. He also already has an internship lined up.
“I have an internship in the athletic communications office so I’m really excited about that,” Murad said. “I just filled out all my credentials for football games so I’m ready for that.”