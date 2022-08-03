Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Catholic Media Day
Charleston Catholic athletic director Jake Nelson ran Irish athletics’ first-ever media day on Wednesday at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Catholic High School tried something new ahead of the fall sports season. The Irish held their first-ever sports media day on Wednesday at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility off Hillcrest Drive.

Charleston Catholic’s fall athletes spoke to the media, had their photo taken in uniform and provided a preview of Irish athletics for the 2022 fall season.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

