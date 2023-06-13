The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced David Price as its new executive director on Tuesday.
David Price, who has served as Raleigh County Board of Education superintendent since 2014, will begin in that role in July.
Price will replace current executive director Bernie Dolan, who is retiring effective June 30. Dolan has been WVSSAC executive director since July 1, 2015.
Price taught, coached and worked as a principal in Boone County before becoming a Raleigh County school administrator, according to the release.
Price has served on the executive committee for the West Virginia Secondary School Principals Association, was superintendent representative for the WVSSAC Board of Review and coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education Office of School Improvement and Principal Leadership, and is a member of the West Virginia Coaches Association, said the release.
The WVSSAC's Board of Directors hires executive directors, Dolan said.
Dolan said Price would be a good fit as his replacement.
"[Price] has been involved in athletics and administration all his life," Dolan said. "I think he is certainly well-qualified and ready for the job.
"He was in Boone County growing up and played sports there. He's been very active in the executive committee for the Superintendents Association. He's also served on our Board of Review for five years. He's well aware of a lot of the issues -- transfer or ineligibility issues that come before the board."
Dolan said the Board of Directors came to its decision on Tuesday and he and Price were already in communication.
"He and I worked [Tuesday] afternoon going over some of the nuances of the job and kind of what types of things we've been involved in and the different programs he'll be tasked to oversee," Dolan said. "I would expect for him and I to be in close conversation over the next three weeks."
Price is a Marshall University graduate. He lives in South Charleston with his wife, Pam. They have two children -- Brad and Eric -- and three grandchildren and are expecting a fourth, according to the WVSSAC release.