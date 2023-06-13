Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced David Price as its new executive director on Tuesday. 

David Price, who has served as Raleigh County Board of Education superintendent since 2014, will begin in that role in July.

